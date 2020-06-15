To convey the impact the pandemic has had on individual Louisianans, State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D- Lafayette, spoke from his heart to his colleagues about the tremendous loss his family has endured since March.

Boudreaux revealed to other Louisiana state senators during a chamber meeting Monday that he has lost eight family members, all Louisiana residents, from the coronavirus. Amid the virus' toll on Boudreaux's family, the senator also lost his daughter, Brittney Boudreaux, to breast cancer on April 2.

"I'm here today to tell you my heart is broken," Boudreaux said, his voice cracking to get the words out a speech he promised his fellow senators he practiced 100 times.

His long pauses of choking back tears were met with applause from his colleagues, who hadn't seen Boudreaux in the Louisiana senate chambers since the day his 30-year-old daughter died.

One of the hardest parts, he said, has been the lack of closure. Because of the pandemic, funeral services for his family members have been limited to graveside ceremonies only -- no wakes or repasts with other loved ones.

Boudreaux said he's hopeful to have a proper celebration for his daughter fall.

"I know if there was a service, you all would have been there," he said.

As of Monday, health officials confirmed 47,172 coronavirus cases in Louisiana and 2,906 deaths. The report also showed that 37,017 patients have recovered from the virus.

