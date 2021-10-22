This month’s bills for Louisiana’s two million or so electricity customers are $11.67 higher, on average, than they were in October 2020, according to the reports compiled by the Public Service Commission, which regulates the privately owned for-profit companies and the cooperative nonprofits that sell power throughout the state.
That averages to a 12% increase for every utility company in the state except for handful regulated within city limits by municipal governments.
Entergy Louisiana’s roughly 1 million customers – including those in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette metro areas – were charged $119.70 for 1,000-kilowatt hour this month. That’s $13.38 more – a 12.6% increase – than the $106.32 on the October 2020 bill. A typical homeowner buys about 1,300 kWh per month.
Cleco, which covers parts of St. Tammany Parish, charged its residential customers on October 2021 bills, $130.63 when using 1,000 kWh, which is $22.54, a 21% increase over its $108.09 October 2020 bill.
Every utility has its own unique issues. For instance, Cleco had to fire up its aged and expensive Dolet Hills plant in Mansfield to provide enough power to cover its additional needs this year. Those costs will be on bills until the plant is closed at the end of the year.
“In general, though, it’s the same kind of drivers for them (other utilities) as it is for us,” said Robert Cleghorn, Vice President Regulatory Strategy at Cleco Power LLC. He added that over the past 85 years, Cleco has faced many challenges. “What we are experiencing now is one of those challenges: higher-than-normal bills.”
The surprise February ice storm caused unexpectedly high costs during a time a year when, because of Louisiana’s usually mild winters, less power is used. Those costs were significant and regulators ordered that they be spread over several months. July and August were hotter than usual, including a full week above the dangerously high 105-degree heat index. Most Louisiana customers have air conditioners that they cranked up. And the price of natural gas, which fuels 70% of Louisiana’s electricity-making plants, increased 78% since last October.
Not mentioned quite as much by industry officials are, for some companies, PSC-approved rate increases. Other utilities have miscellaneous charges and most have reimbursements of what was spent to restore power after hurricanes before 2020. No one charge by itself is that much.
“It’s all these charges added together that create a pancaking effect,” said Logan Burke, who leads the New Orleans-based consumer group, Alliance for Affordable Energy.
Price increases are just beginning. Customers will have to repay restoration costs from hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta from last year. Those costs won’t find their way onto bills for another year, at least. Then the costs of Hurricane Ida will be calculated, approved by regulators, and added to monthly bills as another surcharge sometime in the future.
Burke said the estimates forwarded during testimony at the PSC suggest another eventual hike of up to 10% when all the hurricanes are added.
PSC Chairman Craig Greene said, “While the bill increases are a mixture of a lot of elements – namely rising fuel costs, approved rate increases, and storm costs – all of the reasons point to the frustrating reality that our present system puts customers in the position of bearing all of the risks associated with utility company decisions.”
A utility company is allowed to charge customers for its cost to make and transmit power. Privately owned companies can tack on a profit, up to 10% depending on circumstances. Cooperatives, which were set up in the 1930s to bring electricity to rural areas, don’t collect profits.
Electricity is made in generators that need fuel to operate. Utilities pass along the cost of that fuel bought a month or so ago but no profit is added. Entergy Louisiana bills saw the “fuel adjustment” portion of the bills go up $10.90 between October 2020 and October 2021.
“The recent increases in utility costs across the country, including Louisiana, are largely driven by rising natural gas prices,” said Brandon Scardigli, a spokesman for Entergy’s regulatory team. “Some of these items are driven directly by the consumer, such as the amount of power used, but others are driven directly by market values, such as the price of natural gas.”
The price of natural gas on Friday was $5.28 per Metric Million British Thermal Unit. That’s about 78% more expensive than the $2.99 MMBtu natural gas sold for on Oct. 22, 2020. In the past, the cost of natural gas fluctuates and eventually goes down.
“With the fuel charges only temporarily impacting customer bills, we are confident that things will get back to normal soon,” said Fran Phoenix, a Cleco spokeswoman.
In the meantime, customers should keep in mind that using more electricity translates to geometrically higher monthly bills. For instance, Cleco’s residential customers using between 1,000 and 1,500 kWh, have seen the bottom lines of their monthly bills go up about 9.5% from October to October. But for those customers using more than 3,000 kWh, their bills increased up to $70 per month – 20% more over the same time period.
------
Comparison of monthly bills
For residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt hours in the month
October 2021 October 2020
- Cleco $130.63 $108.69
- DEMCO $119.35 $107.21
- Entergy Louisiana $119.70 $106.32
- Pointe Coupee $107.31 $ 98.54
- SLEMCO $100.71 $ 95.07
- Washington-St. Tammany $ 97.52 $ 93.09
Source: PSC Jurisdictional Electric Utilities, Residential Bill Comparison