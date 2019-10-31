WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted to move forward with its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, with members of Louisiana's delegation predictably siding with their respective parties.

"It's a Soviet-style process," U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, said in criticizing the behind-closed-doors probe that has taken place in recent weeks.

Louisiana Republicans in Congress have been fierce defenders of Trump amid the impeachment inquiry.

Check back for more details.

How they voted on moving forward with impeachment inquiry:

For: U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-New Orleans).

Against: U.S. Reps. Steve Scalise (R-Jefferson), Ralph Abraham (R-Alto), Garret Graves (R-Baton Rouge), Clay Higgins (R-Port Barre), Mike Johnson (R-Benton).

+2 Louisiana Republicans in Congress take key roles in defending Trump against impeachment WASHINGTON — From TV soundbites to symbolic demonstrations, Louisiana Republicans have emerged among the chief defenders of President Donald T…

Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise joins President Trump for World Series game in Washington WASHINGTON — U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise was among GOP lawmakers who joined President Donald Trump for Game 5 of the World Series i…