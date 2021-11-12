President Joe Biden on Friday officially nominated two U.S. Attorneys in Louisiana for a term of four years.
Ronald C. Gathe Jr. was tapped for U.S. Attorney in the Baton Rouge-based Middle District of Louisiana.
Since January Gathe has been Chief of Trials for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Iberville, West Baton Rouge & Pointe Coupee parishes.
From 2001 to 2021, Gathe served as an Assistant District Attorney in the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Baton Rouge, where he served as section chief from 2009 to 2021.
Since 2001, Gathe has also been working as a private attorney at his own law firm, the Law Offices of Ronald C. Gathe Jr. & Associates in Zachary.
The U.S. attorney for the Middle District essentially acts as the federal district attorney for a nine-parish area: East Baton Rouge, Ascension, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. The office has 60 attorneys and support personnel.
After receiving his J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 2000, after which he served as a law clerk for Judge James Best of the 18th Judicial District Court.
Biden also nominated Brandon B. Brown for U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.
Brown has been an Assistant United States Attorney in the Western since 2012. He had been an Assistant District Attorney in the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Monroe from 2007 to 2012.
Brown received his Juris Doctorate from Southern University Law Center in 2007, a Master of Business Administration from Louisiana Tech University in 2004, and his B.S. from Louisiana Tech University in 2002.
The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, based in Shreveport, has authority over approximately two thirds of the state, including Alexandria, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, and Shreveport.
Appointments subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate.