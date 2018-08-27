Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has ordered that the United States and state of Louisiana flags on public grounds fly at half-staff through sunset Sunday in memory of U.S. Sen. John McCain.

"A small token of our appreciation for his life of service to this country," Edwards, a Democrat, said in announcing his order on Twitter.

McCain, 81, died over the weekend after a year-long battle with a rare brain cancer.

McCain, a Vietnam War hero who served in the Senate for more than three decades, was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee but lost to Democrat Barack Obama.

The Washington Post reported U.S. flags at the White House and many other federal properties were raised Monday morning back to full-staff after flying at half-staff a day. President Donald Trump, who was frequently at odds with McCain, later issued a presidential proclamation to order that they be lowered again through sunset on the day of McCain's burial.

War hero, presidential nominee John McCain dies after long fight against brain cancer WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain, who faced down his captors in a Vietnam prisoner of war camp with jut-jawed defiance and later turned his …