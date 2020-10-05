Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state and local leaders Monday highlighted two key projects on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish that total $113 million.

One of the projects, which began in May, will widen I-12 from La. Hwy. 59 to U.S. Hwy. 190.

The pricetag is $54 million, mostly federal funds.

The other work, which is set to start in a few weeks, will widen I-12 from U.S. 190 to La. Hwy. 21 and will cost $59 million, including federal, state and local dollars.

The upgrades include a dangerous stretch where four people were killed, and others injured, in a 2018 accident involving 18-wheelers on I-12 near Covington.

The ceremony Monday was held at Church of the King, which is located at the beginning of the upgrades.

"This project is long overdue but it shows what can be accomplished when we work together to improve infrastructure and the safety of our drivers," Edwards said in a statement.

St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper credited his predecessor, the late Pat Brister, for playing a key role in finding dollars for the improvements.

"The impacts this project will have on the safety of our motorists and the efficiency of our travel time, upon completion, will be positive and significant," said Cooper, also in a statement.

The work underway now is widening 3.023 miles of pavement from U.S. 190 to La. 59 into the median, overlaying the existing lanes with asphalt and installing concrete median protection.

It also includes widening the bridges over U.S. 190, the Ponchatolawa Creek and the Tammany Trace bike path.

It is expected to be done in 2 1/2 years.

The second project is set to be finished in two years.

That stretch of I-12 is used by more than 95,000 motorists per day.

U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Metairie, said he worked closely with the Trump administration to land the $25 million in federal dollars that is helping to finance the second project.

"Widening this stretch of I-12 will not only improve safety and significantly reduce traffic, this infrastructure investment will also boost economic growth throughout southeast Louisiana," Scalise said.

Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, noted that the area under construction is a key economic corridor.

"Once completed, I-12 will provide more efficient commutes, reduce congestion and push the crucial economic corridor forward," Wilson said.

Both projects are being done by James Construction Group, LLC.

During the current work, two lanes in each direction will remain open to traffic.

Any closures would occur at night.

Meanwhile, another project that is adding a new lane in each direction on I-10 between Highland Road and La. Hwy. 73 in suburban Ascension Parish is nearing completion.

That work is set to be done by the middle or end of October depending on the weather, according to DOTD.