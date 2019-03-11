The election on the proposal to create the city of St. George in southeast East Baton Rouge Parish will not happen in May, Governor John Bel Edwards announced Monday.

Proponents of the incorporation effort wanted the proposal to hit the ballot on May 4. Edwards announced the item will instead be on the ballot in October.

"The Governor is not calling the election for incorporating the city of St. George today for May," Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Christina Stephens said in an email. "When our office determines that the statutory requirements have been met, the Governor will call the election for October."

The governor had until March 11 to pick an election date. There are certain legal requirements the Governor’s Office must ensure have been met before the election can be called.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber both petitioned Edwards last week for the October date.

“Incorporation has direct effects on our ability to be a resilient and regionally competitive parish, and a full-throated and public dialogue on all merits around this proposal is necessary in our parish," Broome wrote, in part.

St. George organizers submitted 17,102 signatures for verification in October to East Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn, who announced Feb. 25 that 14,585 signatures were accepted and certified by his office and 2,517 were rejected or struck from the petition. The organizers needed 12,996 signatures to advance the issue to a ballot vote.