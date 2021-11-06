WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Saturday hailed Congress' passage of his $1 trillion infrastructure package as a “monumental step forward for the nation" after fractious fellow Democrats resolved a months-long standoff in their ranks to seal the deal.
“Finally, infrastructure week," a beaming Biden told reporters. “I’m so happy to say that: infrastructure week.”
The U.S. House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the relieved Democratic side of the chamber.
Approval of the bill, which promises to create legions of jobs and improve broadband, water supplies and other public works, sends it to the desk of a president whose approval ratings have dropped and whose nervous party got a cold shoulder from voters in this past week’s off-year elections.
Democratic candidates for governor were defeated in Virginia and squeaked through in New Jersey, two blue-leaning states. Those setbacks made party leaders — and moderates and liberals alike — impatient to produce impactful legislation and demonstrate they know how to govern. Democrats can ill afford to seem in disarray a year before midterm elections that could give Republicans congressional control.
Voters “want us to deliver,” Biden said, and Friday's vote “proved we can.”
“On one big item, we delivered,” he added.
Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation, while six of Democrats' farthest left members opposed it.
“We dramatically reduced that number. I whipped against the entire package,” House Minority Whip Scalise told Fox News Friday night before the vote. “They brought infrastructure and tied it together with this massive over $4 trillion tax and spend bill sit its one big package and we actively worked against it. …There are no moderates, by the way, they are socialists and liberals and they finally worked some kind of bill together."
Louisiana’s six representatives voted along party lines with Democratic Rep. U.S. Troy Carter, of New Orleans, concurring with the Senate changes, which Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, of Baton Rouge, helped draft. Republican Congressmen Steve Scalise, of Jefferson; Clay Higgins, of Lafayette; Garret Graves, of Baton Rouge; Julia Letlow, of Start; and Michael Johnson, of Bossier City; were among the 200 Republicans voting against the measure.
The 2,700-plus-page bill assigns spending projects to a wide array using a formula. Louisiana Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, of Baton Rouge, contends favors the state stands to receive a significant portion of $110 billion for roads and bridges; $46 billion that will go in part to rebuild Louisiana’s eroded coastlines and waterways; $65 billion to bolster energy and strengthen the electrical grid from disaster; and $65 billion in broadband to expand internet access.
The infrastructure package is a historic investment by any measure, one that Biden compares in its breadth to the building of the interstate highway system in the last century or the transcontinental railroad the century before. He called it a “blue collar blueprint to rebuilding America.”
Biden’s reference to infrastructure week was a jab at his predecessor, Donald Trump, whose White House declared several times that “infrastructure week” had arrived, only for nothing to happen.
Simply freeing up the infrastructure measure for final congressional approval was like a burst of adrenaline for Democrats. Yet despite the win, Democrats endured a setback when they postponed a vote on a second, even larger bill until later this month.
That 10-year, $1.85 trillion measure bolstering health, family and climate change programs was sidetracked after moderates demanded a cost estimate on the measure from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The postponement dashed hopes that the day would produce a double-barreled win for Biden with passage of both bills.
But in an evening breakthrough brokered by Biden and House leaders, five moderates agreed to back that bill if the budget office's estimates are consistent with preliminary numbers that White House and congressional tax analysts have provided. The agreement, in which lawmakers promised to vote on the social and environment bill by the week of Nov. 15, was a significant step toward a House vote that could ultimately ship it to the Senate.
Elated by the bill’s passage, Biden held forth with reporters for over a half hour Saturday morning, joking that his chances of getting the bill done had been written off multiple times, only for him to be able to salvage it. He said he would wait to hold a signing ceremony until lawmakers — Democrats and Republicans who voted for it — return to Washington after a week's recess.
A House vote on the amendments made to the bill in the upper chamber was stalled for weeks by liberal Democrats who feared moderates, having got what they want, would abandon the now $1.85 trillion Build Back Better Act, Biden’s signature social safety net and climate change bill. After passing the infrastructure bill, the House of Representatives approved a key procedural issue early Saturday morning that guaranteed a vote later this month on the Build Back Better Act.
Moderates have forced leaders to slash the roughly 2,100-page measure to about half its original $3.5 trillion size. Republicans oppose it as too expensive and damaging to the economy.
“I have done everything in my power to stop the oppressive socialist agenda, the accelerated enactment of the Democrats' plan to dominate America,” said U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, adding that “no real Republican” would support either measure. “This so-called infrastructure bill is a significant part of that agenda. The bill is 9% roads and bridges and 91% socialist garbage. It’s a losing deal for Louisiana.”
The president acknowledged uncertainty surrounding his larger social and environmental spending package, saying “time will tell” whether he can keep popular provisions like universal paid family leave in the final version. He wouldn't say whether he has private assurances from moderate Democrats in the House and Senate to pass the nearly $2 trillion bill, but said he was “confident” he would get the votes.
Biden predicted Americans would begin to feel the impact of the infrastructure bill “probably starting within the next two to three months as we get shovels in the ground." But the full impact will probably take decades to be fully realized.
He added that he would visit some ports that would benefit from the legislation in the next week, as his administration tries frantically to ease supply chain disruptions that are raising prices on consumer goods before the holidays.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said there's a pent-up demand to get going on public works. He told CNN he's already got $10 billion worth of applications for a certain program that’s only got $1 billion in it. “This is not just a short-term stimulus bill.”
Biden said the investment would be viewed in 50 years as “When America decided to win the competition of the 21st century” with a rising China.
The president and first lady Jill Biden delayed plans to travel Friday evening to their house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Instead, Biden spoke to House leaders, moderates, and progressives.
U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said Biden even called her mother in India, though it was unclear why.
“This was not to bribe me — this is when it was all done," Jayapal told reporters. The lawmaker said her mother told her she “just kept screaming like a little girl."
The day marked a rare detente between Democrats' moderate and liberal wings that party leaders hope will continue. The rival factions had spent weeks accusing each other of jeopardizing Biden's and the party's success by overplaying their hands. But Friday night, Jayapal suggested they would work together moving forward.
The infrastructure measure cleared the Senate in August with bipartisan support.
As for the social and environment package, House passage would send it to the Senate, where it faces certain changes and more Democratic drama. That’s chiefly because of demands by Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to contain the measure’s costs.
Mark Ballard of the Capitol news bureau and Associated Press writers Cal Woodward, Lisa Mascaro, Farnoush Amiri, Kevin Freking, Aamer Madhani, Alexandra Jaffe, Mary Clare Jalonick and Brian Slodysko contributed to this report.
Provisions would that benefit Louisiana:
- Authorizes Interstate 14 corridor: This highway will run from Georgia to Texas, which will include exits in Leesville and Alexandria continuing through Natchez to Augusta, Ga.
- Shortens government approval process for large infrastructure projects by bringing relevant agencies together to reduce inefficiencies.
- With the third most bridge deck areas in poor condition, Louisiana stands to receive a substantial share of $40 billion for bridges.
- A share of $25 billion for airport improvement projects such as expansions, installations, assisting with planning, rebuilding runways, improving lighting, and air navigation facilities, which will help airports throughout the state.
- $9.55 billion for Ports and Waterways that will help the Port of Calcasieu, Port Fourchon, Port of New Orleans, Port of Baton Rouge, Port of South Louisiana, Port of Plaquemines, and J. Bennett Johnston Waterway.
- $3.2 billion for the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Grant Program to support crucial highway and rail projects.
- With focus on rural and low-income communities, Louisiana should receive much of the $65 billion for Broadband internet access.
- A portion of $500 million STORM Act revolving fund for mitigation assistance to reduce risks from disasters available to local governments in Louisiana.
- $7.5 billion for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grants that would support transportation projects of local and regional significance.
- $3.5 billion for projects that reduce risk of repetitive flood damage to buildings insured by the National Flood Insurance Program. In the last fiscal year, one-third of applications for this program came from Louisiana.
- $17 Billion for Army Corps of Engineers infrastructure priorities includes $2.55 billion for construction of Coastal Storm Risk Management and Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction projects specifically targeting states such as Louisiana, including Southwest Coastal Louisiana and Morganza to the Gulf Projects.
- $109 million for Louisiana Corps Federal projects to dredge and repair damages caused by Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta.
- $808 million for Mississippi Rivers and tributaries.
- $251 million for Flood and Coastal Emergencies, which directly benefits Louisiana.
- $53 Million to support local restoration projects for Lake Pontchartrain.
Source: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge