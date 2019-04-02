Nearly half of Louisiana residents say the state is heading in the right direction, up from 39 percent a year ago, according to the latest annual Louisiana Survey.

Education and transportation were the top concerns among respondents to the 2019 Louisiana Survey conducted by LSU's Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs, with 34 percent and 32 percent, respectively, naming as their top priority for the year.

The Survey has been conducted annually since 2003 and twice in 2006 to establish benchmarks in public opinion on several hot topics.

The 2019 Louisiana Survey was conducted telephone Feb. 7 to March 15 via landline and cell phone. It included 917 respondents and has a margin of error of 4.6 percentage points. Tuesday's release is the first in a multi-part series addressing views on various issues.

The initial 2019 report shows how Louisiana residents generally feel about government heading into the statewide election cycle.

Most respondents said that they want more bipartisanship but few expect that it will happen.

The Survey found 57 percent prefer to see the elected officials work with other politicians they disagree with, even if it results in some disliked policies, rather than to stand up for their positions at the expense of getting little done. But 80 percent do not expect to see bipartisan work to solve the state’s problems.

Read the full results of the 2019 Louisiana Survey's first release here.

