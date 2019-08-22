The Advocate will provide live updates as the Louisiana says its goodbyes to former governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco.

Blanco lost a battle with cancer and died Sunday at the age of 76. She was governor from 2004 to 2008.

10:56 a.m.

Gov. John Bel Edwards presented the state flag from Kathleen Blanco’s coffin to her husband Raymond “Coach” Blanco.

Then, the singing of Amazing Grace by Southern University choral group marks the end of the interfaith service remembering Gov. Kathleen Blanco.

Events now shift to the State Capitol for an honor guard on the front steps followed by public visitation at the State Capitol.

After the service Blanco’s body will be driven three blocks to the State Capitol by the Louisiana State Police. At about 12:30 p.m. her casket will be carried up the front steps, pausing about midway, where the Louisiana National Guard will shoot a salute and play Taps.

Her casket will be met at the top of the stairs by her husband, Raymond “Coach” Blanco, her 100-year-old mother, Lucille Babineaux, the governor and first lady, Senate President John Alario and House Speaker Taylor Barras.

The casket will be escorted into Memorial Hall and at about 1 p.m. the public will be allowed to file past to pay their respects and then be greeted by a member of the Blanco family.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards will be first in line.

The public will be able to pay their respects until 6 p.m., but anyone in line when the doors close will be able visit.

10:42 a.m.

St Aloysius School Performance Choir sang “This Little Light of Mine” and then Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke at the service.

He recalled that before being sworn in as governor, Blanco invited the Edwards family to dinner in her Lafayette home. She wanted to share with his children what life in the Governor’s Mansion would be like.

In addition to a great old fashioned served by her husband, Edwards said he most recalled Blanco asked Edwards to remember to poor.

“That night, she also spoke to me about the need to focus on the least fortunate and most vulnerable in Louisiana. She did not cite Matthew 25, but I knew that passage greatly influenced her: “Master, when did I see you hungry, thirsty, naked, sick, or in prison,’” Edwards said. “This deep and abiding love for the people of our state made her a special leader – authentic, consistent and sincere.”

Edwards recalled that Blanco once said: “My values, our values, aren’t about pointing fingers. They are about offering a helping hand.”

“It is fitting that just before I got up to speak the children’s choir performed “This Little Light of Mine” because that is what she wanted for every child – for their light to shine into a brighter future. A future where the quality of their education is not contingent on their zip codes. A future where no parent ever needs to wonder how to pay for their child’s doctor’s visit,” Edwards said.

Edwards political opponents tweeted throughout his reflection.

Eddie Rispone, the Baton Rouge millionaire challenging Edwards reelection as a Republican, tweeted that Louisiana’s economy had failed under the incumbent.

Attorney General Jeff Landry used the moment to praise an anti-abortion rally in Shreveport. And a supporter of U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, another GOP challenger in the Oct. 12 gubernatorial race, sent out a campaign commercial during Edwards’ remembrance.

10:30 a.m.

Jane Aslam read from the Quran in Arabic and Rev. Herman Kelly read the verse in English.

Their reading was followed by a recitation from the New Testament starting at the 25th verse of the Book of Matthew in the Christian Bible by Rev. Raymond Jetson and Rev. Sharon Alexander

10:09 a.m.

Rabbi Barry Weinstein is reading the Psalm 23 in Hebrew. Rev. Jennifer Jones will read Psalm 23 in English.

10:00 a.m.

The interfaith service, the first event in three days celebrating the life of former Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, began at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, state officials and legislators are filling the church where Blanco would daily attended mass as governor.

The first to offer reflections was Kim Hunter Reed. Now Commissioner of Higher Education, Reed was Blanco’s deputy chief of staff.

Reed recalled that as a school teacher early in her career, Blanco set great store in education as a path out of poverty.

“She created Louisiana’s need-based aid program to expand opportunities for more college bound students in our state. Because she believed as she often stated that — education is poverty’s mortal enemy,” Reed said. “She gave voice to those who were rarely heard or seen or considered with little consideration of the political consequences. For her good politics was what was good for the people.”

9:45 a.m.

A three-day remembrance of former Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco began with the hearse bearing her casket arrived in front of St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge.

Her family met the hearse and led a procession of clergy statewide into the cathedral for an interfaith service. The gathering hymn was “Praise to the Lord Almighty.”

The Interfaith Service and other parts of Blanco’s three-day “Celebration of Life” will be broadcast live and streamed online by Louisiana Public Broadcasting at www.LPB.org/live.