New Orleans State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson is stepping down as head of the Louisiana Democratic Party after eights years in the top post.
Peterson will be focusing on her role as Democratic National Committee Vice Chair for Civic Engagement and Voter Protection.
“My career has always been focused on using my voice to return power to those who need it the most - the working families in our state struggling with an unfair economic system, African American and Latinx citizens facing unrelenting challenges and biases, and our LGBTQ+ communities,” Peterson said in a press release.
