Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and Baker native, was all over the world last week, being interviewed on about a dozen national and international news outlets about the situation in the Ukraine, which President Joe Biden says Russia could invade “in the coming days.”
As one the lead spokespersons for the Biden administration on the crisis, Thomas-Greenfield told TA3, the Slovakian television network: “We still want to see a diplomatic solution. We’re encouraging Russia to accept that possibility and refrain from continuing to escalate and to push for a confrontation.”
NRK, of Norway, wanted to know about the contradicting signals of Russians retreating while the Biden administration still saying attack is imminent. “Look, we would welcome news that Russian troops are actually moving out, but we’ve not seen any evidence of that yet, and they still have 100,000 troops on the eastern border of Ukraine. So, we are not going to jump to any premature conclusions,” she said.
The Associated Press reported Friday that a U.S. defense official said the number of Russian ground units known as battalion tactical groups deployed in the border area had grown to as many as 125, up from 83 two weeks ago. Each battalion tactical group has 750 to 1,000 soldiers.
When asked why she invited U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to address the United Nations, Thomas-Greenfield said Friday on “Morning Joe”: “Given the gravity of the situation on the ground, I thought it was important for the Security Council, as well as the rest of the world – because this was an open meeting – to hear directly from our top diplomat what we were seeing, what we were hearing, and our concerns about what was happening on the ground.”
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov agreed to meet next week.
Al Jazeera wanted to know if Russian President Vladimir Putin now has less room to maneuver. “I can only speak for the actions that we are seeing, and what we’re seeing is they are continuing to escalate,” Thomas-Greenfield said.