WASHINGTON — Louisiana could finally get a long-awaited update this week from the federal government about whether thousands of homeowners affected by catastrophic flooding in 2016 will be able to tap into recovery aid.

“We expect the Office of Management and Budget to release those rules this week," U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, told reporters Tuesday.

It's unclear whether OMB will agree to fix the "duplication of benefits" trap that has kept people who applied for Small Business Administration loans from receiving grant dollars to help rebuild their homes, but Cassidy said he feels there have been “optimistic signals.”

Officials repeatedly have said that they expected an update from OMB soon. Cassidy cautioned that, while he expects word this week, there have been delays in the past.

Louisiana received more than $1.7 billion from Congress to aid recovery from the catastrophic 2016 floods. The bulk of the money, about $1.3 billion, has been designated to go toward homeowner rebuilding assistance, but a federal rule initially prevented those who received SBA loans from reaping the full benefits of the program.

Louisiana's congressional delegation, spearheaded by U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, a Republican whose Baton Rouge-based district was heavily affected by the floods, got a law passed that would eliminate that rule, but the Trump administration's Office of Management and Budget still has not signed off on the change.

Sens. Cassidy, Kennedy keep pushing on 'duplication of benefits' issue affecting flood victims Thousands of Louisiana residents who were affected by severe floods in 2016 and remain in a "duplication of benefits" trap likely won’t see a …

The “duplication of benefits” issue already has prompted a lawsuit against the federal government.

As in previous disasters, affected homeowners who sought SBA loans have been unable to tap into grant dollars that duplicated whatever loan amount they were deemed eligible to receive — even if they never accepted the loan money.

For example, a homeowner with an estimated $25,000 in damage who qualified for a $20,000 SBA loan would be eligible for only $5,000 in grant money, which doesn’t have to be repaid. Meanwhile, a homeowner who took on the same value of damage — $25,000 — but didn’t apply for an SBA loan could potentially receive for the full $25,000 grant if all other qualifications were met. In many cases, SBA loan awards were larger than the value of total damage, leaving homeowners without an opportunity for any grant assistance.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, brought the issue to Trump in early April during a private lunch meeting. he wouldn't say at the time where Trump stood on the issue, but strongly hinted that the president could be willing to intervene on Louisiana's behalf, opening up the Restore Louisiana program to people who have been denied because they previously applied for SBA loans.

Kennedy and Cassidy held several meetings with key members of the Trump administration to try to loosen the bureaucratic chokehold.

Cassidy has described OMB’s reservations as being over whether the change could drive up future disaster recovery costs if people wait for grants, instead of seeking loans that they will repay.

“The Office of Management and Budget is very concerned that we will create a moral hazard,” Cassidy said Tuesday.

But he said the old system that has kept an estimated 6,000 flood victims from benefitting from the federal grant aid has been unfair.

“That’s the case we’ve been making,” he said.

Officials have repeatedly said the “duplication of benefits” issue has created the biggest problems for homeowners and spawned the most complaints about the state’s efforts to rebuild from the August 2016 floods in the Baton Rouge area and other parts of southern Louisiana and the March 2016 floods in north Louisiana.

During the presidential campaign, Trump came to Louisiana to view the flood damage first-hand before then-President Barack Obama toured areas hit hardest by the floods. Trump’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, said she would also visit but never made the trip.

Trump received more than 58 percent of the vote in Louisiana and more individual votes than any other candidate in the state’s history. A month after winning the presidential election, Trump returned to Louisiana to rally for Kennedy’s campaign for the Senate.