Today in The Rundown: The latest on Louisiana governor candidates fundraising; a member of Louisiana Legislature resigns to take a state post; NFIP continues for debate; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
The Countdown…
Days until primary election: 86
Days until runoff: 121
Days until inauguration: 159
The News
LAGov: Here's the latest fundraising on the governor's race: http://bit.ly/2lkEXwD
POTUS: Here's how members of the Louisiana delegation responded to President Donald Trump's tweets about four Democratic Congresswomen. http://bit.ly/2Y8oxZR
NFIP: A new proposal is being touted by Louisiana's U.S. Senators to renew the National Flood Insurance Program. http://bit.ly/2JLkHN2
LALege: Lafayette lawmaker Nancy Landry has resigned from the House to become the new chief of staff for the Louisiana Secretary of State. http://bit.ly/2XP1oMy
Minimum wage: The U.S. House is set to vote on a minimum wage hike today. It could be a big deal for Louisiana, where there is no state minimum wage. http://bit.ly/2k3lCzO
Jindal: The former governor looms large in this year's gubernatorial race. http://bit.ly/2XPgJg4
Business: Tabasco was this year's Louisiana representative at the president's "Made in America" event. http://bit.ly/2Sj39Mk
Happening today
At the Capitol
- Gaming Control Board meets at 10 a.m. in Room 1.
- State Bond Commission Thu 7/18 10 a.m. in Room A-B.
- Justice Reinvestment Implementation Oversight Council meets at 10 a.m. Friday in Room 1.
Governor's schedule
- Gov. Edwards will visit Baton Rouge Community College at 11 a.m. for a campaign event to discuss dual enrollment programs as part of his agenda
Tweet beat
.@SenJohnKennedy said he's watching Breaking Bad (for the first time) right now. He's watching Episode 10 tonight: "Bit by a Dead Bee." #lasen— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) July 17, 2019
.@SenJohnKennedy talking about Pelosi vs. The Squad on Fox News tonight: “I try to never get between a dog and a fire hydrant, but it’s clear Speaker Pelosi's having some trouble with some members of her caucus.” #lasen— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) July 17, 2019
.@DocAbraham's campaign just sent out a fundraising email highlighting his defense of Trump's recent remarks. Background: https://t.co/Sbfy6VaVg3Info on the latest fundraising totals in the governor's race: https://t.co/JmI8YdELgL #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) July 17, 2019
.@LouisianaLtGov is in Delaware for the @NLGA annual meeting. He's on panel about disaster response/recovery (an issue he's quite familiar with). Later this week, he'll take over as chairman of NLGA. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/vaePuB6Hrp— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) July 17, 2019
.@SteveScalise speaking against Democrats wanting to call Trump's tweets racist: “We shouldn’t be trying to accuse people of one thing or another disparagingly.” #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) July 16, 2019
.@TeamTrump has released a list of "Women for Trump" advisory committee members. Many are from across the South -- Texas, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, etc. But no one from Louisiana or Mississippi on the list. He got 58% of the vote in each in 2016.— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) July 16, 2019
About possible threats against US House members: Per @NBC4ITeam - US Capitol Police have already received more requests for special hometown law enforcement coordination this year than in all of 2018 pic.twitter.com/azFfuB1bGe— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 15, 2019
Not a new look that @BillCassidy is trying out. He had an eye doctor appointment this morning and his eyes were dialated. #lasen pic.twitter.com/fbtrRmOxup— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) July 16, 2019
.@SenJohnKennedy says message to Congress on long-term reauthorization for NFIP (instead of continued temporary extensions): “please get up off your ice cold lazy butt and do something.” #lasen #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) July 16, 2019
Asked about the murder of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, a civil rights icon in Baton Rouge, @LouisianaGov says "“When I heard the news that she had been killed it just broke my heart.” He says there's "just too much crime" in Louisiana. #lalege #lagov— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) July 17, 2019
Unfortunately, #naturaldisasters attract con artists & scammers hoping to prey on people who are down on their luck. Hopefully these tips can help! #lalege #lagov #lawx #Barry pic.twitter.com/1l8aB3YVHq— AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) July 17, 2019
Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent
Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to
ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.