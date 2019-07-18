JBE on Barry 071319
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a second public briefing Saturday night, July 13, 2019, to warn residents that heavy rains could lead to flash flooding before dawn

 Staff photo by Mark Ballard

Today in The Rundown: The latest on Louisiana governor candidates fundraising; a member of Louisiana Legislature resigns to take a state post; NFIP continues for debate; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

The News

LAGov: Here's the latest fundraising on the governor's race: http://bit.ly/2lkEXwD

POTUS: Here's how members of the Louisiana delegation responded to President Donald Trump's tweets about four Democratic Congresswomen. http://bit.ly/2Y8oxZR

NFIP: A new proposal is being touted by Louisiana's U.S. Senators to renew the National Flood Insurance Program. http://bit.ly/2JLkHN2

LALege: Lafayette lawmaker Nancy Landry has resigned from the House to become the new chief of staff for the Louisiana Secretary of State. http://bit.ly/2XP1oMy

Minimum wage: The U.S. House is set to vote on a minimum wage hike today. It could be a big deal for Louisiana, where there is no state minimum wage. http://bit.ly/2k3lCzO

Jindal: The former governor looms large in this year's gubernatorial race. http://bit.ly/2XPgJg4

Business: Tabasco was this year's Louisiana representative at the president's "Made in America" event. http://bit.ly/2Sj39Mk

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • Gaming Control Board meets at 10 a.m. in Room 1.
  • State Bond Commission Thu 7/18 10 a.m. in Room A-B.
  • Justice Reinvestment Implementation Oversight Council meets at 10 a.m. Friday in Room 1.

Governor's schedule

  • Gov. Edwards will visit Baton Rouge Community College at 11 a.m. for a campaign event to discuss dual enrollment programs as part of his agenda

Tweet beat

