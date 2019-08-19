About 5,000 patients have received medical marijuana in Louisiana in the first two weeks of product being available, officials estimate, with all nine pharmacies throughout the state dispensing the drug.
LSU’s marijuana growing partner, GB Sciences, began shipping the tincture bottles to pharmacies August 6, ending years of delays for patients who have waited for access to the drug.
John Davis, president of GB Sciences Louisiana, said at a medical marijuana stakeholder meeting Monday about 5,000 patients appear to have gone through the system, which involves getting a recommendation from a licensed doctor and buying a bottle of the drug for between $80 and $200 from a pharmacy. Davis said the estimate comes from talking with pharmacies.
“It appears the supply chain is working perfectly or as well as it can be,” Davis said.
Patients and advocates had worried whether enough product would be available initially to satisfy demand, especially as the state’s only other licensed grower, a company partnered with Southern University, is still months away from having medicine available. Davis said he ultimately expects Louisiana’s market for medical marijuana to reach
Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain said his agency has already cleared 9,000 bottles for release. The initial batches, which have varying levels of THC, the ingredient that elicits a high, are mixed with coconut oil and flavored mint or cherry.
Davis declined to say how many bottles the company has formulated so far, but said it is working to produce more in the coming weeks. The company is also working to educate more physicians throughout the state about the program.
Southern University’s vendor, Ilera Holistic Healthcare, is still tentatively planning to have products available in the fall, after beginning planting in recent weeks. The company was acquired earlier this month by TerrAscend Corp, a Toronto-based marijuana firm, for between $125 million and $225 million in a cash-and-stock deal. The company’s leadership, including CEO Greg Rochlin, will continue in management positions, according to a press release.