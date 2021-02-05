Senate Education Committee Chairman Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, on Friday asked Gov. John Bel Edwards to immediately add teachers to the list of those eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

"I believe it is critical that our K-12 educators be prioritized in the current phase of distribution so that they may continue to focus on teaching and feel safe returning to the classroom," Fields said in a letter to the governor.

The lawmaker said over half the states have made some or all of their teachers eligible for the vaccine.

"I feel Louisiana should immediately expand eligibility to our educators," Fields said.

"Their service and dedication to this great state cannot be overstated and we should ensure their service does not unduly put their health, or their families' health, in a precarious situation," Fields said.

Edwards has said he is trying to balance those eligible for the shots with the number of vaccines available to Louisiana and that teachers will be in the next tier of those who qualify.

"The governor wants teachers, essential workers and all Louisianans to get vaccinated against COVID as soon as they possibly can, which is why teachers are included in the next tier," Christina Stephens, a spokeswoman for Edwards, said in an email.

"He admires teachers and educational support staff and appreciates their hard work each and every day, but especially during the many challenges of this pandemic," Stephens said.

"The state is still somewhat limited in doses we are getting from the federal government and we are working to vaccinate as many people as we can as quickly as possible," she said.

Edwards announced Thursday that he is expanding eligibility to those 65 and older effective Monday, which adds about 250,000 people to those who can get the shot.

Another 25,000 first responders, election workers and others will also go on the expanded list.

The current requirement is for those 70 and older, among others who qualify.

Larry Carter, president of the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, echoed Fields' request.

"The best way to ensure that schools remain open and our communities can continue to function with some semblance of normalcy is to grant educators priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine," Carter said.

State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley in December asked top state health officials to give priority for the vaccine to Louisiana's 166,000 teachers and support staff.