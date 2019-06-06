Today in The Rundown: Louisiana Legislature is wrapping up a 2019 session that wasn't all about the budget like years past, but abortion, gaming and food naming have drawn a lot of attention. Catch up on what's left at the end. Plus some big news on the 2020 front from Louisiana.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: It must end by 6 p.m. today!
Days until election day: 129
The News
2020: Before we dive head-first into the Louisiana Legislature's end-of-session issues, there is some big news on the 2020 Democratic primary front. U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris has picked her top two Louisiana Democrats: http://bit.ly/2IkOImj
Medical marijuana: Louisiana medical marijuana patients may soon be able to use inhalers to ingest the drug, after lawmakers approved a bill to allow for the use of “metered-dose inhalers." http://bit.ly/2IscdJY
Trump: U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and his No. 2 counterpart from across the aisle in his chamber debated impeachment on Wednesday before Congress' latest break. http://bit.ly/2HXS2EP
New Orleans: Residents who are tired of seeing their property taxes rise might want to pay attention to the Oct. 12 ballot. http://bit.ly/2Ik6Pso
Abortion: When Louisianans go to the polls in November 2020 to vote for president, they will also be faced with a ballot measure asking them to decide whether to enshrine anti-abortion language in the state Constitution. http://bit.ly/2ImLOxc
Saints: Her political career long passed and her health failing, ex-Gov. Kathleen Blanco has joined one of the most select families in New Orleans Saints lore — the organization’s Hall of Fame. http://bit.ly/2ImLUoy
Happening today
At the Capitol
- House comes in at 10 a.m. and the Senate convenes at 9 a.m.
Governor's schedule
- 2 p.m.: Bill signing ceremony for bills including HB391 (veteran-owned businesses), HB491 (industrial hemp regulations) and SB109 (foster care) in the governor’s office in the Capitol.
- TBD: End-of-session news conference at the Capitol. Will happen 30 minutes after Sine Die.
Tweet beat
Senator-turned-lobbyist David Vitter, apparently done with his cooling off period, pops out of the senators-only elevator and heads to reception room off the Senate floor— Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 5, 2019
Bittersweet to bid farewell to many last term legislators during the last evening of their last session. We’re grateful for your service. Special thanks to Speaker Barras for his leadership the last 4 years & for putting #Louisiana first. #lalege #ABCLouisiana #abcmeritshopproud pic.twitter.com/nPVXjDL6T2— ABC Pelican Chapter (@abcpelican) June 6, 2019
Sean Payton with this year's Saints Hall of Fame Class. Reggie Bush, Marques Colston and former governor Kathleen Blanco. pic.twitter.com/q4WwCXExhv— Rod Walker (@rwalkeradvocate) June 5, 2019
Former governor Kathleen Blanco: "I do have a lot of challenges ahead of me, but I'm going to plan to be here in October (date of Saints Hall of Fame induction ceremony).— Rod Walker (@rwalkeradvocate) June 5, 2019
.@SpeakerPelosi and @GOPLeader are taking a bipartisan group to Normandy, France to mark the 75th anniversary of the Allied D-Day invasion. No members of Louisiana delegation listed among those going. pic.twitter.com/ilTNEv7NCa— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) June 5, 2019
JBE campaign has released a new digital ad about @DocAbraham missing votes in Congress to campaign for gov. Here's where I wrote about this being an issue you'll prob hear a lot about this year: https://t.co/WX5qsh6MKY #lagov #lalege https://t.co/E0ejzeqfJh— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) June 5, 2019
Meanwhile, @The_RGA has released new digital ads targeting @JohnBelforLA, including this one: https://t.co/Ni7Oyu4S14 Here's where I wrote about the RGA's interest in the Louisiana race and the anti-JBE message it will focus on: https://t.co/D58hTbylFC#lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) June 5, 2019
If the House and Senate are going to have to a debate over setting a minimum marriage age in Louisiana, it will have to be tomorrow on the final day of session. House hasn't appointed conference committee members yet. #lalege— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) June 5, 2019
Some intense debates over abortion restrictions in the state senate today. But ultimately, the Senate approved both measures at issue with only 5 senators voting against. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/epbyDk9v5N— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) June 5, 2019
When the arrogance of power diminishes the rights of WOMEN, it’s time for change! @TheDemocrats @LaDemos #MyBodyMyChoice #ReproductiveRights #lalege— KarenCarterPeterson (@TeamKCP) June 5, 2019
Lawmakers line up to greet Rep.Terry Landry after his farewell speech. Landry said he retired b/c he had an intuition his family’s circumstances would change—and it has. Failing health in his family. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/h3dcZ0Xu8O— Bryn Stole👻 (@brynstole) June 5, 2019
