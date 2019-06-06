BR.wildspringfling0047.adv bf.jpg
Today in The Rundown: Louisiana Legislature is wrapping up a 2019 session that wasn't all about the budget like years past, but abortion, gaming and food naming have drawn a lot of attention. Catch up on what's left at the end. Plus some big news on the 2020 front from Louisiana. 

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: It must end by 6 p.m. today!

Days until election day: 129

The News

2020: Before we dive head-first into the Louisiana Legislature's end-of-session issues, there is some big news on the 2020 Democratic primary front. U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris has picked her top two Louisiana Democrats: http://bit.ly/2IkOImj

Medical marijuana: Louisiana medical marijuana patients may soon be able to use inhalers to ingest the drug, after lawmakers approved a bill to allow for the use of “metered-dose inhalers." http://bit.ly/2IscdJY

Trump: U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and his No. 2 counterpart from across the aisle in his chamber debated impeachment on Wednesday before Congress' latest break. http://bit.ly/2HXS2EP

New Orleans: Residents who are tired of seeing their property taxes rise might want to pay attention to the Oct. 12 ballot. http://bit.ly/2Ik6Pso

Abortion: When Louisianans go to the polls in November 2020 to vote for president, they will also be faced with a ballot measure asking them to decide whether to enshrine anti-abortion language in the state Constitution. http://bit.ly/2ImLOxc

Saints: Her political career long passed and her health failing, ex-Gov. Kathleen Blanco has joined one of the most select families in New Orleans Saints lore — the organization’s Hall of Fame. http://bit.ly/2ImLUoy

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • House comes in at 10 a.m. and the Senate convenes at 9 a.m.

Governor's schedule

  • 2 p.m.: Bill signing ceremony for bills including HB391 (veteran-owned businesses), HB491 (industrial hemp regulations) and SB109 (foster care) in the governor’s office in the Capitol.
  • TBD: End-of-session news conference at the Capitol. Will happen 30 minutes after Sine Die.

Tweet beat

