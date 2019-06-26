WASHINGTON — The U.S. House advanced late Tuesday a $4.5 billion emergency humanitarian aid measure meant to address increasingly dire conditions in facilities where thousands of immigrants — many of them children — are being held after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

But the vote came down to a near party-line vote, signaling that the showdown over how to handle crisis conditions at the border may not yet be over, with the GOP-controlled Senate pushing a separate measure and President Donald Trump already signaling opposition to the Democrat-backed bill.

Louisiana's six-member delegation in the House mirrored the partisan divide on the issue, except for Rep. Ralph Abraham, a Republican from North Louisiana who missed all of Tuesday's votes to campaign in Louisiana for governor.

Republican U.S. Reps. Steve Scalise, Garret Graves, Clay Higgins and Mike Johnson all voted against the Democrat-backed proposal.

Scalise, the No. 2 Republican in the House, called the vote a waste of time. The Jefferson Republican, who is a close ally of President Donald Trump and had served as a messenger from the White House, warned the president wouldn't sign Democrats' proposal as presented, largely because it didn't provide funding for increased immigration enforcement efforts.

U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise spars with chamber's No. 2 Democrat over Trump investigation WASHINGTON — U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland traded barbs on Wednesday —…

"Under a veto threat from the White House, this legislation simply wastes our valuable time as the situation at the border deteriorates," he said after the vote. "I hope, with the Democrats’ stunt out of the way, we can finally work with the Senate and get down to the business of passing a border supplemental bill that President Trump can sign."

Rep. Cedric Richmond, the only Democrat in the Louisiana delegation, voted in favor of it.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said that Democrats were focused on improved conditions for children crossing the border, following reports of horrific conditions in some facilities and news that many have been going without basic sanitary items like soap or toothbrushes.

"We are ensuring that children have food, clothing, sanitary items, shelter and medical care," she said. "We are providing access to legal assistance. And we are protecting families because families belong together."

Gov. John Bel Edwards' take on Trump's prime-time address on border security, shutdown Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging the Trump administration and Congressional Democrats to reach an agreement that will put an end to a…

Pelosi called the border conditions "cruel" and said the Trump administration is responsible for the "enduring trauma and terror" children at the border are facing.

"Every member of this body has a sacred moral obligation to protect the human rights and the lives of vulnerable families, no matter who they are and from where they came," she said.

Lawmakers are hoping to hash out a final deal to secure increased aid before they leave Washington for a week-long recess next week for the July 4 holiday. Scalise, who has repeatedly brought up the border crisis in recent weeks, said that the federal government is "literally days away from running out of money."

No impact on state services yet, but Louisiana officials monitoring as fed shutdown stretches on Louisiana leaders are closely monitoring state services that have not yet but ultimately could be affected as the federal government shutdown …

"I think it's a national scandal," Scalise said before Democrats moved to vote Tuesday.

Much of the action took place behind the scenes as Pelosi and other Democratic leaders attempted to sway more liberal wing of the chamber to sign onto the bill. It ended up passing 230-195 with support from three moderate Republicans and opposition from Democrat freshmen Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ihan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Earlier in the day, appearing on Fox News, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, blamed the high-profile Ocasio-Cortez for holding up the vote, saying her rhetoric had “basically demagogued the whole thing.”

“She’s more famous than wise," he said.

Scalise also accused Pelosi of kowtowing to Ocasio-Cortez and other liberal freshmen he has dubbed the "socialist left base" of the House.

"When is (Pelosi) going to stop playing political games and come to us and say 'How can we work together to solve this problem?'" he said.

How Louisiana's U.S. House members voted:

Yes: Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans.

Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans. No: Reps. Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson; Mike Johnson, R-Benton; Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre; and Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge.

Reps. Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson; Mike Johnson, R-Benton; Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre; and Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge. Did not vote: Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-Alto.