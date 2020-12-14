Presidential electors to vote Monday
Eight Republicans will gather in the Louisiana Senate Monday to cast the state’s eight electoral votes for President Donald Trump, as part of a state-by-state ceremony to formally determine who won the hotly contested presidential election.
The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be live streamed on the Legislature’s website, www.legis.la.gov.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will oversee the event.
Trump won Louisiana’s eight electoral votes by capturing 58% of the overall vote, with victories in 54 of the state’s 64 parishes.
Biden won the Electoral College vote by 306 to 232, assuming all the electors vote for the candidates they pledged to support.
Louisiana’s electors are: Woody Jenkins, Vinson Serio, Eric Skrmetta, Bob Monti, Ross Little, Rodney Michael Collier, Kay Kellogg Katz and Beth Billings. They were chosen by the Louisiana Republican Party in February.
Jenkins, who served 28 years in the state House, called Monday’s gathering “a historic opportunity. Only a few people get to do it. For one day, the members of the Electoral College are the most powerful people in the world. They get to decide who will be the most powerful person in the world.”
Eric Skrmetta, another elector, called it “a historic act.” He has no doubts that all eight electors will vote for Trump.
But Skrmetta, who was just reelected to the Public Service Commission, is not willing to concede that Biden won the election, with Trump still pursuing legal challenges in states he lost despite losing every major ruling so far, even in courts overseen by Trump-appointed judges.
Jenkins believes that Trump defeated Biden.
“It’s been a stolen election,” Jenkins said. “I don’t have any doubt about that. I’ve been involved in some of the investigations about it. It’s appalling.”
Jenkins said the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Biden’s victory by ruling that state election law had not been followed in battleground states won by the president-elect.
“The most important thing now is that the Supreme Court might have the final say in what happens,” Jenkins said. “We have to keep our eye on the ball. There’s a lot more to unfold about the Electoral College on Monday and after that.”
More students in classrooms
A total of 65% of public and private students are attending in-person classes, up from 46% earlier, according to the state Department of Education.
Another 21% of students are relying on virtual classes and 13% depend on a combination of virtual and in-person classes, called hybrid.
Louisiana has high rate of gun injuries
Louisiana has the highest rate of nonfatal firearm injury in the nation, according to a new study by a gun control group founded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund drew on hospital records to estimate the daily average of nonfatal shootings and highlight the disproportionate share shouldered by adolescents and young adults, particularly males.
Louisiana has 93.9 nonfatal firearm injuries per 100,000 people, the highest in the country, according to study.
An estimated 84,776 people — more than 230 people each day — were shot and wounded by firearms in the U.S. in 2017, the most recent year for which data is available, according to the study. Eighty-seven percent of those who visit a hospital for a gunshot wound are adolescent and young adult males.
Race to replace Richmond shoring up
The potential list of candidates running to replace U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond shrunk by one this week when state Sen. Jimmy Harris said he wouldn’t make the race.
That’s likely to be good news for state Sen. Troy Carter, who is now the odds-on favorite to win Richmond’s coveted endorsement.
Richmond was reelected to a sixth term in November but announced two weeks later that he would be taking a senior position in the White House following Joe Biden’s victory as president. Richmond, who had co-chaired Biden’s campaign, will head the Office of Public Engagement, which serves as a liaison between elected officials and the administration.
Richmond’s impending departure has set off a scramble for his seat. Richmond is likely to resign from the House in January, and the special election is likely to be held in March.
Harris, who had served as Richmond’s legislative aide when Richmond served in the state House, was elected to the state Senate from New Orleans in 2019.
Carter and another state senator from New Orleans, Karen Carter Peterson, have filed their initial campaign documents with the FEC, as has Gary Chambers, a Baton Rouge blogger and activist, to run for Richmond’s seat.
Helena Moreno, a member at-large of the New Orleans City Council, is also positioning herself to run.
Other potential candidates include state Sen. Cleo Fields, of Baton Rouge, Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere III, of New Orleans, and Derrick Shepherd, a former state House and Senate member whose political career was curtailed when he resigned and pleaded guilty to money laundering in 2008.
Shepherd, a general contractor and real estate broker in Marrero now, has begun to rehabilitate his political career by winning election to the Louisiana Democratic Party’s state central committee, where he was chosen as the parliamentarian. He narrowly lost a race last year to serve on the Jefferson Parish Council.
Shepherd said others are encouraging him to run after last week’s big victory by Jason Williams, the other at-large member of the New Orleans City Council, to be district attorney of Orleans Parish. Williams is under federal indictment.
If he runs for Richmond’s seat, Shepherd said, his message would be about “people who made a mistake and try to redeem themselves,” a message that he believes would resonate in a district that is centered in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish but sprawls through the river parishes to include part of East Baton Rouge Parish.
About 45% of voters are in Orleans Parish, 24% are in Jefferson Parish, 20% are in the river parishes and 12% are in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to figures supplied by John Couvillon, a Baton Rouge-based pollster and demographer.
Biden won 75% of the vote on Nov. 3 in a district where 59% of the voters were Black.
Teachers getting help for distance learning
More than 2,600 teachers and principals have taken part in workshops to improve their virtual instruction skills, the state Department of Education announced last week.
One of the methods is a three-part online training series that helps educators to understand high quality virtual instruction and gives them tools, templates, and resources for improving their lessons.
Starting last week educators also gained access to three, 60-minute modules that offer tips for virtual classrooms.
The department has also partnered with Google and FriEd Technology to offer webinars to improve teacher skills with Google and practices for digital learning.
"We want our educators to be at their best no matter how they offer instruction to students," state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said in a statement.
State officials have said 46% of public-school students are attending in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic.
The rest are relying on virtual learning or a combination of in-person and virtual classes.
La. law sets hurricane insurance filing deadline
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says people who need to file proof of loss documents for insurance claims involving property damage from Hurricane Laura have until February to do so.
Donelon's office says that state law requires giving property owners within a disaster declaration area at least 180 days from the event to submit proof of loss information — such as photos and contractor estimates — with their insurer.
The insurance department says that sets a Feb. 23 filing deadline for Laura, which struck on Aug. 27. Proof of loss documents for Hurricane Delta can be filed until April 7, and for Hurricane Zeta until April 26, according to the agency.
"Although I encourage policyholders to file their claims with their insurers as soon as possible to begin the recovery process, I know the level of damage caused by the 2020 hurricanes makes it very difficult for people to gather all of the information and documentation they need to file a detailed proof of loss to support their claim," Donelon said in a statement.
A proof of loss filing can involve documents such as photos, damage repair estimates, receipts for temporary repairs and other items required by the insurer, according to the insurance department.
Slidell senators lands national GOP post
Senate Majority Leader Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, has been named chairwoman of a national GOP organizations that tries to get Republicans elected to state legislatures.
Hewitt will lead the Republican Legislative Campaign Committee for the 2021 election cycle.
In a statement, Hewitt said she is ready to capitalize on GOP gains in the 2020 elections "and ready to keep supporting principled conservative leaders."
The group said that, after the 2018 elections, Republicans controlled 61 of 99 state legislative chambers.
Reese to chair Louisiana Tax Institute
State Sen. Mike Reese, R-Leesville, was named chairman of the Louisiana Tax Institute by Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales.
The Institute was created in 2016 to promote simplification of tax law in Louisiana and advises the Legislature on tax revision.
The Institute is comprised of 11 members from state government, business agencies, and legal associations.
Reese was elected to the state Senate in the 2019 conservative sweep with the support of business special interest groups. Reese is businessman involved in warehousing and commercial real estate development in Vernon, Beauregard, and Calcasieu parishes.
TAF on "Talk Louisiana"
Major General Ron Richard, the Marine combat veteran who was CEO of the Tiger Athletic Foundation for 14 years, will appear on Tuesday’s “Talk Louisiana.”
Richard will assess the impact of COVID-19 and a losing LSU football season on the university’s financial fortunes and look at the role of the U.S. military in a presidential transition. “Talk Louisiana with Jim Engster” airs weekdays at 9 a.m. on WRKF, 89.3 FM.
Republican social group holds party
Pelican State Pachyderm Club is holdings its annual Christmas Party Tuesday at Segnette Landing Restaurant in Westwego.
Dinner will be served buffet-style and there will be a cash bar.
The event begins at 6:15 p.m. The entire restaurant is reserved for the party.
Tickets are $40 for members and $45 for nonmembers, and tickets are limited to the first 80 attendees.
Segnette Landing is at 450 Laroussini Street, U.S. Hwy. 90 east of the Alario Center in Westwego.
Bakari Sellers to moderate BRCC Fireside Chat
New York Times bestselling author Bakari Sellers will moderate Baton Rouge Community College’s Fireside Chat: Equity, Diversity, Inclusion & Community Colleges in a COVID-19 Environment at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Panelists will discuss efforts to improve student equity and inclusion among diverse student populations, especially community colleges.
Joining Sellers will be guest panelists: Dr. John B. King, President & CEO, The Educational Trust Fund and former Secretary, U.S. Department of Education; East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome; Dr. Johan Uvin, former Assistant Secretary, U.S. Department of Education; Dr. Willie E. Smith, Chancellor, Baton Rouge Community College; and Grace Suh, Vice President of Education, IBM Corporate Social Responsibility.
“Community colleges play a critical role in providing access to some of our most challenged and diverse students,” said BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith.
The event is free and open to the public.