House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, is presiding over the state House with his right (dominant) arm in a sling after a fall from a ladder while doing yard work, officials said.
The accident happened when Barras was using a chain saw to trim trees in his yard.
When the chain saw kicked back the speaker lost his balance, breaking his right wrist and fracturing his arm.
Barras is set to wear an initial cast for four weeks, then get a replacement cast for another four weeks.
The lawmaker, who is serving his final year as speaker, is learning to perfect his signature and wield the House gavel left-handed.
The session, which began at noon on Monday, lasts until June 6.