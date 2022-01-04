Kansas U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall made the rounds on Capitol Hill Tuesday placing bets with his Louisiana colleagues in the upper chamber on which team will win the TaxAct Texas Bowl tonight.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Baton Rouge Republican and LSU alum, put up turtle soup should the Kansas State University Wildcats win. Marshall bet Kansas City T-Bone steaks should LSU prevail against his alma mater at NRG Stadium in Houston tonight.
“I’m thinking a tiger is a bigger cat than a wild cat,” Cassidy trash-talked Marshall.
Marshall then crossed over to the offices of Sen. John N. Kennedy, R-Madisonville. Kennedy put up alligator sausage plus the wearing of a KSU helmet on the stuffed alligator that serves as the office’s mascot should the Wildcats win. Marshall bet more steaks.
“We’re going to hit Kansas State so hard, they are going to cough up bones,” said Kennedy, whose graduation from Zachary High School in 1969 marked the last time he attended a Louisiana educational institution, though he did teach some courses at LSU's law school.
Marshall, R-Great Bend, Kansas, seems to be taking advantage of a down year at LSU, which barely became bowl eligible with a 6-6 record. Kansas State went 7-5.
LSU enters the game with only one scholarship quarterback, and his status us unclear, and is being led by one-time replacement coach Brad Davis, who was the offensive line coach this season. Some of LSU’s best players opted out of the game, such as Tyrion Davis-Price, who had 211 carries for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns. Kayshon Boutte, LSU leading receiver won't play Tuesday because of an ankle injury. Several key members of the LSU defensive secondary, including Derek Stingley Jr., Eli Ricks and the team's leading tackler, Damone Clark, won’t be playing.
And they’re playing in a bowl that descended, after several stops, starts and renames, from the Houston Bowl of 2000, which was founded by a Houston mattress salesman whose advertising gimmick was a promise to deliver discount furniture in unmarked trucks so as not to embarrass the consumer who had purchased from the markdown store.
The game will be televised on ESPN with an 8:10 p.m. kickoff.