Today in The Rundown: The clock is ticking on the state legislative session; lawmakers push anti-abortion rights measures; minimum wage hike is shot down again; Gold Star Families face hefty tax hike; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 15

Days until election day: 141

The News

Abortion: Louisiana voters could have a chance on the October ballot to say whether abortion should be deemed unconstitutional. http://bit.ly/2JWr4ir

Congress: Louisiana officials are trying to help reverse a new hefty tax burden that Gold Star Families are experiencing this year. http://bit.ly/2Jyfcn6

Death penalty: Legislation that would hide the identities of execution drug suppliers of execution drugs is heading to the state Senate after it easily passed the House this week. http://bit.ly/2VFpOlG

Minimum wage: Louisiana residents won't have a chance to vote on a proposed $9 minimum wage after the hike championed by Gov. John Bel Edwards fell short in the State Senate for the fourth consecutive year. http://bit.ly/2JUO6pD

Sports betting: The latest effort to legalize sports wagering in Louisiana has made it out of a House committee, but not before members made major changes to the bill -- some with the hope of eventually tanking the effort. http://bit.ly/2JQuxPs

Gaming: A bill to extend Harrah’s state license, which gives it the right to be the only land-based casino in New Orleans, is one step closer to passing. http://bit.ly/2K3VIqf

Fantasy sports: The Legislature is advancing a bill that would set up a framework for fantasy sports betting after 47 of the state’s 64 parishes agreed in November to legalize it. http://bit.ly/2JWdfjQ

Transportation: Legislation aimed at expanding Uber and Lyft ride-sharing services statewide has cleared a key Senate committee after dying in the same panel in 2017 and 2018. http://bit.ly/2JW6rTt

Pre-K: Gov. Edwards says he will push to increase spending for early childhood education so that a key waiting list for services can be reduced. http://bit.ly/2K1dJ8B

BRPD: Baton Rouge police could consider more than seniority in promotions under bill that has passed the House. http://bit.ly/2K1nL9o

Tweet beat

