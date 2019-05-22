Today in The Rundown: The clock is ticking on the state legislative session; lawmakers push anti-abortion rights measures; minimum wage hike is shot down again; Gold Star Families face hefty tax hike; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 15
Days until election day: 141
The News
Abortion: Louisiana voters could have a chance on the October ballot to say whether abortion should be deemed unconstitutional. http://bit.ly/2JWr4ir
Congress: Louisiana officials are trying to help reverse a new hefty tax burden that Gold Star Families are experiencing this year. http://bit.ly/2Jyfcn6
Death penalty: Legislation that would hide the identities of execution drug suppliers of execution drugs is heading to the state Senate after it easily passed the House this week. http://bit.ly/2VFpOlG
Minimum wage: Louisiana residents won't have a chance to vote on a proposed $9 minimum wage after the hike championed by Gov. John Bel Edwards fell short in the State Senate for the fourth consecutive year. http://bit.ly/2JUO6pD
Sports betting: The latest effort to legalize sports wagering in Louisiana has made it out of a House committee, but not before members made major changes to the bill -- some with the hope of eventually tanking the effort. http://bit.ly/2JQuxPs
Gaming: A bill to extend Harrah’s state license, which gives it the right to be the only land-based casino in New Orleans, is one step closer to passing. http://bit.ly/2K3VIqf
Fantasy sports: The Legislature is advancing a bill that would set up a framework for fantasy sports betting after 47 of the state’s 64 parishes agreed in November to legalize it. http://bit.ly/2JWdfjQ
Transportation: Legislation aimed at expanding Uber and Lyft ride-sharing services statewide has cleared a key Senate committee after dying in the same panel in 2017 and 2018. http://bit.ly/2JW6rTt
Pre-K: Gov. Edwards says he will push to increase spending for early childhood education so that a key waiting list for services can be reduced. http://bit.ly/2K1dJ8B
BRPD: Baton Rouge police could consider more than seniority in promotions under bill that has passed the House. http://bit.ly/2K1nL9o
Happening today
At the Capitol
- House and Senate come in at 1 p.m.
House Committees
- Municipal, Parochial and Cultural Affairs meets at 9 a.m. in Room 6.
- Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture, and Rural Development meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 3.
- Retirement meets at 10 a.m. in Room 4.
Senate Committees
- Health and Welfare meets at 9 a.m. in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
- Insurance meets at 9 a.m. in Room A-B.
- Commerce, Consumer Protection and International Affairs meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room E.
- Senate and Governmental Affairs meets at 10 a.m. in Room F.
Tweet beat
Interesting look at how geographically segregated Ds & Rs are within metro areas.9 of top 10 metro areas where Ds and Rs most segregated are in Deep South.3 of top 5 are in Louisiana.https://t.co/A9Xpmdn9C8— Mike Henderson (@ProfMHenderson) May 20, 2019
During hearing on raising the smoking/vaping age to 21 in Louisiana. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/wHkAsnnpyY— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) May 20, 2019
On Scalise call: Nathan from Tickfaw says he believes that Dems in the US House are trying to take away Americans' guns: “What will you do to aggressively protect our 2nd Amendment rights?” #lagov #lalege— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) May 21, 2019
The Louisiana House approved legislation Tuesday night that would allow the use of deadly force in churches. Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Houma, said 54 shooting events have taken place at churches. “This is a self-defense bill should deadly force become necessary,” Amedee said. #lalege— Mark Ballard (@MarkBallardCnb) May 22, 2019
Latest quorum call in House: 81 of 105 members present. #lalege— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) May 22, 2019
Maybe it’s me: but I’m sick and tired of not making members vote for issues the public support. It’s time to see who sides with the people and who sides with big lobbyist. Force the vote and make them explain why they oppose raising the wage #lalege #lagov— Davante Lewis (@davantelewis) May 21, 2019
Really interesting story out of Mississippi about minimum wage.For those wondering, in Louisiana, which also has resisted min wage hike, there are 70K+ cashier jobs. Nearly 37 out of every 1,000 workers, a rate second only to Mississippi: https://t.co/E4EQ9iCRYc #lalege #lagov https://t.co/P2xWTIlHqO— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) May 21, 2019
We’re all proud of you, @GythRigdon! You’ve shown the world how important music is to our great state on #TheVoice, and we can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you! #LouisianaProud https://t.co/dL1AtkPLo1— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) May 22, 2019
