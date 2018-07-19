In an apparent statement on how Louisiana selects and funds construction projects, the State Bond Commission on Thursday took a routine vote that ensured contractors get paid and turned it into a debate on the capital outlay process.
In the end, the board that oversees the state’s debt voted 9-4, with one absentia, to replenish escrow accounts with future bond proceeds.
“This is a very perfunctory motion,” said Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne. For years, the Bond Commission had made this vote without much discussion.
But State Treasurer John Schroder led a cabal against the routine vote, saying a conversation about the state's capital outlay process needs to start.
“I fundamentally don’t like this process,” Schroder said. “I just have great heartburn with this whole process.”
Dardenne said the Legislature was the proper forum for changing the way state government puts together and pays for the projects that will receive funding through the sale of bonds. Legislators and the Edwards administration already have done a lot to improve the system, he said.
Schroder said when he was in the Legislature, he complained about the capital outlay process. Now as a statewide elected official in charge of the Bond Commission, he wants to be consistent in his votes in opposition, he said.
Prior to beginning the debate over reauthorizing the existing projects to receive money, Schroder pointed out that the burden of state debt for individual residents is higher in Louisiana than in other Southern states.
“The bottom line, guys: We are spending too much money,” Schroder said. “The whole capital outlay system needs to be revamped.”
State Sen. JP Morrell, D-New Orleans, pointed out that Louisiana’s debt isn’t solely caused by capital outlay. He said the largest part, by far, comes from pensions paid to retired school teachers, state police troopers, and other state government employees.
Over the years, legislators have not kept up the funding to adequately cover retirement costs in the future.
“It’s simply not based on how much we are borrowing for capital outlay,” said Morrell, who chairs the Senate committee that vets the state’s construction budget.
State Rep. Neil Abramson, the New Orleans Democrat who chairs the House committee that oversees capital outlay, said lawmakers have made a concerted effort to revamp the system and have significantly reduced the number of projects approved for funding.
For years, legislators would approve funding for far more construction than the state could afford. That left the governor’s commissioner of administration with the task of picking the projects for which the Bond Commission would be asked to approve loans.
The cost of construction projects approved earlier this year by the House, Senate and governor is close to the money available, he said.
“I think we’ve made tremendous progress, but there are more things we can do,” Abramson said.
State Rep. Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice, said the state taxpayers are on the hook for too many loans on projects that will be owned by non-state governmental entities.
Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, pointed out that much of the spending was for economic development, public building repairs, port improvements that in the long run save money and help create jobs. "I'm not as offended for us to do capital outlay needs for the people of this state."