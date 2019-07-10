WASHINGTON — Paul Dietzel II, the LSU graduate who unsuccessfully ran for Louisiana's 6th Congressional District seat in 2014, has emerged as a central figure in a fight that is brewing over the Republican Party's efforts to modernize its small donor fundraising efforts, according to a new report.

The Republican Party, with the Trump administration's backing, last month launched its new WinRed online fundraising tool, which its website describes as "designed to combat" the Democratic Party's successful ActBlue platform.

Politico reports that the GOP, along with other campaign arms including the Republican Governors Association and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, have threatened legal action against Dietzel, the grandson and namesake of the late LSU football coach, over his rival fundraising platform GiveGOP.

RNC chief counsel Justin Riemer wrote in a cease-and-desist letter to Dietzel that Give.GOP had to stop using the party's logo and needed to provide information for how it would transfer donations to the party. Any failure “to comply with the demands and requests described above in a timely fashion may force the RNC to consider a legal remedy," Politico quoted from the letter.

Fact check: Garret Graves sends anti-Paul Dietzel mailers in 6th District Voters in Livingston Parish and possibly other parts of Louisiana's 6th District may have recently noticed mailers questioning Paul Dietzel's …

6th District’s crowded field jockeys for votes A convicted felon and notorious former governor. A well-financed former member of Gov. Bobby Jindal’s administration. A millennial with a hous…

Dietzel, who launched the non-partisan Anedot online fundraising platform in 2010, said in a statement to Politico that GiveGOP is superior to WinRed and that the party shouldn't try to monopolize a single platform.

“We will review the letter from the RNC in a timely manner and respond as appropriate,” Dietzel said. “Give.GOP empowers grassroots donors and has no competition in the market. Nothing like it exists. Why are people who are supposed to be helping the president fighting so hard to prevent him from saving millions of dollars through innovation?”

Baton Rouge-based Anedot has been used as a fundraising tool by GOP candidates, as well as non-profits, colleges and religious groups.

Read more about the GOP online fundraising platform fight here via Politico.

Anedot draws out-of-state angel investors, but will other Louisiana startups do the same? Baton Rouge-based fundraising platform Anedot’s recent deal with a Dallas-based angel fund — equity for expertise — marked a rare instance of …

BR company buys fundraising website Baton Rouge-based Anedot, a fundraising and donor management platform, has acquired the fundraising website YouCanSend.Me from Hivemind Labs Inc.