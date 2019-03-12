Louisiana legislators will hear from supporters of capital punishment and opponents during a hearing at the State Capitol on Tuesday.

The House Administration of Criminal Justice Committee is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. for the death penalty discussion, which is also being facilitated by Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office.

Landry, a Republican who is seeking re-election this year, has been a vocal advocate of Louisiana re-instating its use of the death penalty, despite legal issues that have prevented the state from carrying out any executions for several years.

"This is simple: I support the death penalty — by lethal injection, gas, hanging, and firing squad,” Landry said in a July tweet.

Louisiana is one of 31 states that still allow the death penalty as a form of criminal punishment. Louisiana's last execution was in 2010, and that prisoner volunteered to be executed. The issue has been tangled up in the legal system amid a fight over the state's process for lethal injection.

Attempts to abolish capital punishment have come up in recent years at the State Capitol, but it continues to face major resistance in both the Republican-controlled House and Senate.

Proponents of abolishing the death penalty say it will reduce costs and could save innocent lives of those wrongly convicted. Opponents say the measure comes across as soft on crime and lessens the weight placed on the most heinous crimes committed in the state.

Those scheduled to speak at Tuesday’s hearing include death penalty supporters Wayne Guzzardo, whose daughter’s killer is on death row; Albert Culbert, who was related to three people murdered by a Shreveport serial killer three decades ago; and Crime Fighters President Irvin Magri.

Those who support abolishing the death penalty also are expected to speak during the public comment portion of the hearing.

Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty, a national advocacy group, released a statement on the hearing, thanking Criminal Justice Chair Sherman Mack, R-Albany, for calling the hearing.

“We hope that the Committee will have a full hearing on whether the government should play a role in deciding who should live and who should die,” the group’s national manager, Hannah Cox, said.

Louisiana REPEAL, a bipartisan coalition “working to replace (the) death penalty with the alternative of life” has already been holding events featuring Sister Helen Prejean, author of Dead Man Walking, to promote efforts to abolish the death penalty in the legislative session that begins next month.

Tuesday’s hearing will be streamed live beginning at 9 a.m. on the Louisiana Legislature’s website.

Check back with The Advocate for updates from Tuesday's hearing.