U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson announced Wednesday morning that he will join U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins as members of Louisiana's legislative delegation who will vote today to overturn Joe Biden's election as president.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, who like the others is a Republican, has said he will not object to certifying the election result. U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise and U.S. Rep. Garret Graves have yet to announce their position.
President Donald Trump has been demanding that Republican lawmakers join his effort to subvert the election result even though the courts have ruled repeatedly against him.
Johnson, of Benton outside of Shreveport, released a lengthy statement with 36 other Republican House members that said four battleground states -- Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan -- had violated the Constitution in how they selected presidential electors.
As they noted, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected this legal argument last month. The lawmakers' statement said that was because of insufficient standing, not merit.
"We understand that our support of objections in the joint session may not be sustained by a majority of both houses of Congress," Johnson and the others wrote. "Our oath, nonetheless, is to 'support and defend the Constitution of the United States,' and to 'bear true faith and allegiance to the same.' Taking this action today will not undermine our beleaguered institutions, as some critics charge, but rather reinforce and defend them."
A joint session of the House and Senate will take up the vote on the election beginning at noon Central Standard Time. The debate will likely last hours because overturning the election requires a majority vote in both the House and the Senate, and Kennedy, Johnson, Higgins and their allies have neither led.