Speaking on The Weather Channel, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday morning Hurricane Zeta is still shaping up as a wind event and that the speed of the storm works in the state's favor.

Zeta is expected to arrive on the coast of southeast Louisiana on Wednesday evening as a Category 2 hurricane.

Edwards said the storm is moving at about 17 miles per hour -- considered fast -- and is expected to accelerate again when it makes landfall.

"It will get in and out of the area relatively quickly," he said.

The governor also said he believes the New Orleans area is well-prepared for the latest weather event.

Rain totals are expected to be 2-4 inches.

He noted that, if the path of the hurricane veers to the west, more people would be threatened by the wind and rain.

"I am thankful that it is not southwest Louisiana," he said.

The Lake Charles area was battered by Category 4 Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27 and Category 2 Hurricane Delta six weeks later.

Edwards is set to give an update on Hurricane Zeta at 1 p.m.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.