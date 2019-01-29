State Capitol
Buy Now

Louisiana State Capitol 

 Advocate Photo by Mark Ballard

Today in The Rundown: It's DC Mardi Gras week! The governor's race is heating up; medical marijuana efforts still struggling; ITEP debate continues; and everything else you need to know about Louisiana politics right now.

Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

The Countdown…

Days until the start of the legislative session: 69

Days until election day: 256

The News

Medical marijuana: Officials in charge of Louisiana's medical marijuana program are facing questions from increasingly frustrated patients wondering when the drug will be available, more than 2½ years after the passage of a landmark bill that set the program in motion. http://bit.ly/2CRTdC4

ITEP: Baton Rouge leaders are still at work trying to manage the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program after ExxonMobil failed to secure a pair of tax breaks. http://bit.ly/2CUxPvJ

LAGov: The race for Louisiana governor is picking up steam: http://bit.ly/2CQNUTg

ICYMI: Help improve our coverage heading into 2019 with this survey about what issues are important to you in the governor race. http://bit.ly/2CBIvzx

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • Dairy Stabilization Study Commission meets at 10:30 a.m. in Room 5.
  • Sanitary Sewer Systems Overflows Commission meets at 1 p.m. in Room 3.

Governor's schedule

  • Gov. John Bel Edwards will make a campaign stop in Lake Charles. At 12:15 p.m., he will eat lunch cooked by SOWELA culinary students, followed by campus tours.

Tweet beat

Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

Follow Elizabeth Crisp on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

View comments