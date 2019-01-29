Today in The Rundown: It's DC Mardi Gras week! The governor's race is heating up; medical marijuana efforts still struggling; ITEP debate continues; and everything else you need to know about Louisiana politics right now.
The Countdown…
Days until the start of the legislative session: 69
Days until election day: 256
The News
Medical marijuana: Officials in charge of Louisiana's medical marijuana program are facing questions from increasingly frustrated patients wondering when the drug will be available, more than 2½ years after the passage of a landmark bill that set the program in motion. http://bit.ly/2CRTdC4
ITEP: Baton Rouge leaders are still at work trying to manage the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program after ExxonMobil failed to secure a pair of tax breaks. http://bit.ly/2CUxPvJ
LAGov: The race for Louisiana governor is picking up steam: http://bit.ly/2CQNUTg
ICYMI: Help improve our coverage heading into 2019 with this survey about what issues are important to you in the governor race. http://bit.ly/2CBIvzx
Happening today
At the Capitol
- Dairy Stabilization Study Commission meets at 10:30 a.m. in Room 5.
- Sanitary Sewer Systems Overflows Commission meets at 1 p.m. in Room 3.
Governor's schedule
- Gov. John Bel Edwards will make a campaign stop in Lake Charles. At 12:15 p.m., he will eat lunch cooked by SOWELA culinary students, followed by campus tours.
Tweet beat
Interesting: An LSU economist found that "extreme" traffic congestion increases domestic violence by 9 percent. One more reason #lalege should modernize the state gas tax and invest it in infrastructure upgrades. https://t.co/qzw7sCbjGN— Jan Moller (@jmollerLBP) January 28, 2019
Here's the full, 57-page report from @LALegisAuditor: https://t.co/G3z9bFCGGB #lalege https://t.co/UtGx6WmnqQ— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) January 28, 2019
The Nunez Foundation Gala was the place to be Saturday night! This school is such a blessing to the families & employers in our community. Keep up the great work! #LaLege #lagov pic.twitter.com/XsONAu1AVT— Sharon Hewitt (@sharonhewitt) January 27, 2019
What happened to the @Saints was the most blatant and consequential blown call in @NFL history. Every drunk in every bar in America looked up at the TV and said, “that’s pass interference!” But no flag was thrown. So I have a few questions for the NFL... pic.twitter.com/SgUBaTHPdw— U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 25, 2019
La. Gov John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell tour DXC Technology #lagov pic.twitter.com/LBzg8m1f1S— Tyler Bridges (@tegbridges) January 28, 2019
.@LADeptHealth's Office of Behavioral Health will be holding a series of regional meetings across the state. #lagov #lalege https://t.co/bfJFTXui2A pic.twitter.com/IQDXPcs0WC— Nick Albares (@NickAlbares) January 25, 2019
