A funeral service will be held Monday in Benton for Gov. John Bel Edwards' close confidant and former campaign manager Linda Day.

Day, a longtime education advocate who managed Edwards' 2015 run, died Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her husband, Pete, of Bossier City.

Day, 73, was serving as a senior adviser to Edwards' campaign for re-election this year.

“Linda was not just a member of our team; she was part of our family. We have been together through good times and bad," Edwards said in a statement. “She devoted her life to making Louisiana a better place, and it is today because of her. When our family needed Linda, she was always there for us. We hope over the course of our long journey together, we were able to do the same for her. We know now that Linda is watching over all of us, and we ask all Louisianans to join their prayers to ours for her husband, Pete, and her entire family."

Though not a figure often in the media spotlight during the campaigns, Day attended Edwards' special speaking events, including his annual State of the State addresses, and sat alongside first lady Donna Edwards.

Before her turn to politics, she was a teacher and served as president of the Louisiana Association of Educators.

Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Cypress Baptist Church in Benton, followed by funeral services from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Edwards will serve as an honorary pallbearer, and his son, John Miller, will be a pallbearer.

Friends and family can sign an online guestbook at www.osbornfuneralhome.net.

Donations in Day's memory can be made to CHRISTUS Cancer Treatment Center, 1453 East Bert Kouns, Shreveport, LA 71105.