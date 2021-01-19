John C. Hebert, the 12-year justice of the peace for the St. Amant area who won a hard-fought election campaign last fall, has resigned from his seat less than two weeks into his third term.
The Louisiana Supreme Court named Prairieville-area Justice of the Peace Christie Mayeux on Tuesday as his interim replacement for the small claims court in eastern Ascension until May 31, the high court said Tuesday.
Another election can be held on Oct. 9 to fill the six-year post in the parish's 3rd Justice Court, court and other state officials said.
Hebert informed the Louisiana Secretary of State's office about his resignation on Jan. 12.
"I have had the pleasure of serving as Justice of the Peace for the last 12 years," Hebert wrote in the letter. "However, I must tender my resignation to focus on the health of my family."
Hebert did not return calls for comment on Friday and again on Tuesday.
A note posted on his office door late last week informed visitors that his court in St. Amant was closed, saying that he had "retired as of now."
It's not clear if Hebert was ever sworn in for his third term before he resigned. Clerk of Court officials say they have no record showing he had been.
Hebert, who has no political party, faced a tough challenge from Republican Lynelle Johnson to return to the relatively low-profile court. He narrowly beat her by 289 votes in an election where nearly 22,800 people cast ballots and combined campaign spending surpassed $34,000, finance reports show.
Both candidates loaned their campaigns $10,000 each. In all, Hebert spent $18,591 on the race, outspending Johnson by $2,671. As of the latest campaign finance report, Hebert's campaign still owes him $7,900 on the personal loan.
During the campaign, WBRZ-TV quoted Mayeux, justice for the neighboring 2nd Justice Court in Ascension, saying that Hebert was illegally handling evictions outside his court's jurisdiction.
Mayeux, who was also seeking reelection at the time against another man and was successful, was appointed Hebert's interim replacement by Supreme Court Justice Jeff Hughes III on Tuesday.
Hebert didn't respond to the report's allegations at the time.
The Supreme Court disciplines judges, but judicial complaints remain secret until a state commission that investigates them and makes recommendations to the high court calls for a hearing. Under the state constitution, however, that commission loses its jurisdiction to investigate if a judge resigns or retires.
When asked Friday, Trina Vincent, a spokeswoman for the Supreme Court, said that currently, there is "no public information regarding the existence of any Judiciary Commission proceeding involving" Hebert.
Justice of the peace courts are somewhat like commercial enterprises that earn more fees as the case load rises. Justices of the peace and their constables receive a cut of those fees.
With his departure, Hebert has given up a post that earned him, in 2019, nearly $59,842 in statutory salary and fees for his services, plus another $53,177 in travel and other reimbursements, Hebert's reported figures say. Those revenues came before office expenses of $7,630.
Mayeux and Johnson declined to comment on Hebert's abrupt resignation, but Johnson promised on Tuesday to run again in the fall.
"I am on target to do that. I feel I will be a wonderful justice of the peace and stand by that, and I stand by this, I'll do the public right," Johnson said.