WASHINGTON — Louisiana's U.S. senators are not among the most popular or least popular in the country, but hovering right around the middle, according to the latest national rankings.
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, were ranked favorable by 46% and 45% of Louisiana respondents, respectively, in Morning Consult's quarterly senators survey released Thursday.
Meanwhile, 26% said they disapprove of Kennedy's job performance, and 27% ranked Cassidy unfavorably.
Neither has seen much change in popularity in the past two years. Kennedy, who was state treasurer in Louisiana for nearly two decades, joined the Senate in 2017 and his term runs through 2023.
Cassidy, who previously served in the U.S. House, was elected to the Senate in 2014 and is seeking reelection next year. Candidate qualifying won't take place until next year, but Democrat Antoine Pierce of Baton Rouge has announced he's entering the race against Cassidy.
When ranked by net approval, Kennedy came in as the 48th most popular senator in the nation, while Cassidy ranked 58th.
Morning Consult, a non-partisan tech and media company, conducted its third quarter survey of registered voters from July 1 to Sept. 30. The margin of error for the Louisiana results is about 1 percent.
According to its findings, the most popular senators in the country for the quarter were U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont); Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont); John Barraasso (R-Wyoming); Angus King (I-Maine); John Hoeven (R-North Dakota); Mike Enzi (R-Wyoming); Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota); John Thune (R-South Dakota); Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire); and Mitt Romney (R-Utah).
The least popular senators for the time surveyed were U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentuckey); Susan Collins (R-Maine): Bob Menendez (D-New Jersey); Joni Ernst (R-Iowa): Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia); Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts): Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa); Deb Fischer (R-Nebraska); Rand Paul (R-Kentucky); and Cory Gardner (R-Colorado).