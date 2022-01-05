Rep. Ted James, a newly-named federal administrator for the Small Business Administration, said Wednesday he plans to resign his House seat on Jan. 28 and endorsed another Baton Rouge attorney to succeed him.

James, an 10-year veteran of the House, said he backs Vanessa LaFleur to fill the House District 101 post.

LaFleur is a former official of the Public Service Commission and the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

James said he has talked to House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, and that a March election is possible to fill the post.

He said filing for the office may take place Jan. 26, 27 and 28.

James said he hopes LaFleur is the only candidate for the job, which would allow her to be seated in time for an expected February special session for redistricting.

The lawmaker made his comments during a press conference that included longtime supporters, a handful of Baton Rouge area lawmakers and his parents, Edward and Patricia James, and daughter Harper, 4.

James was named to the federal post last week by President Joe Biden.

James will be Region 6 administrator, which is headquartered in Forth Worth and includes Louisiana and four other states.

He said he has no plans to leave Baton Rouge, his lifelong home, but plans to commute to SBR regional offices around the state, mostly to the one in New Orleans.

James is chairman of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus.

Rep. Barbara Carpenter, D-Baton Rouge and now vice-chair of the caucus, was at James' press conference Wednesday and said she plans to seek the chairmanship.

Carpenter said her selection would ensure continuity for the group and that she has the needed experience too.

Rep. Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans, a freshman lawmaker, is also considered a possible candidate.

James repeated what he said on the day he was named to the federal job: accepting the job was not an easy decision.

"I have a specific love for the work we have done in the Legislature since 2011," he said.

James said he was the author of 156 bills and 54 became law, including measures to revamp Louisiana's criminal justice rules and an app that allows motorists to carry their driver's license on their smart phone, called Louisiana Wallet.

He is also chairman of the Administration of Criminal Justice Committee.

James said one of his key goals as an SBA administrator is to increase the number of minority- and women-owned small businesses.

He starts his new job on Jan. 31.