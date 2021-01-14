A state task force studying police practices Thursday rejected a push to curb the rights of police officers under investigation.

The proposal, by state Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, would prohibit officers who are the targets of a probe from gaining access to the footage of body or dashboard cameras before his or her first meeting, including his attorney, with investigators.

James, a member of the task force, said the change was needed to prevent officers from "concocting" stories based on their review of footage.

"There is the opportunity for foul play," James said, adding that his concerns are focused only on the small number of officers who critics call bad apples.

"Allowing an officer who is under investigation to review a body camera . . . is inconsistent with what we have body cameras for," he said.

"It leaves room for someone to manufacture a statement, it promotes lying," James said.

"It undermines the legitimacy of the investigation."

But state Police Superintendent Lamar Davis, another member of the panel, and others said James' proposal would infringe on the rights of those who are the target of probes, and hinder any truth-finding hunt.

Davis said it place a public record -- the footage -- off limits from the officer.

The proposed change failed 6-18.

The panel is reviewing nearly two dozen changes to police practices after months of study.

It endorsed a proposal to prohibit the use of chokeholds on suspects and that doing so would be a civil rights violation.

The task force also adopted a change that would require employees of law enforcement agencies to undergo anti-bias training for those agencies to be eligible to land state grants.

It was authorized by the Legislature last year after George Floyd, a Black man, died in Minneapolis after a White police officer held his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

The episode sparked protests in Louisiana and elsewhere.

The task force is also set to debate new rules for body and dashboard cameras, whether police officers under investigation should be required to undergo lie detector tests and possible changes in the law -- called qualified immunity -- aimed at protecting police from civil lawsuits that alleged brutality.

All the recommendations are due to the Legislature by Feb. 1.

The 2021 regular legislative session begins April 12.

