The long-discussed push for a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge is expected to get a major boost Monday when Gov. John Bel Edwards unveils his spending plans for the 2022 regular legislative session.

Edwards is set to propose a significant spending commitment for roads and bridges, including a new bridge here which is expected to cost well over $1 billion.

The governor has scheduled a 2 p.m. press conference.

The effort for a new structure in Baton Rouge has been discussed for years but the lack of money and proper planning have been key stumbling blocks.

Push for new Baton Rouge bridge 'a slow process;' tolls could partially finance $1B project Nearing the two-year mark, a state panel trying to find ways to build a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge has little to s…

The governor is also expected to propose additional funds to build a new Calcasieu River bridge on Interstate 10 in Lake Charles.

That price-tag is roughly $800 million.

Two things have changed the funding outlook.

The state expects an additional $1.6 billion in revenue because of federal aid sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and better than expected state tax collections.

In addition, Louisiana is in line for about $6 billion over five years for roads and bridges and other infrastructure from the $1 trillion bill that cleared Congress last year.

The regular session starts March 14 and ends June 6.

+3 Louisiana roads, bridges to get $300M-a-year boost; backers say its biggest investment in decades In something of a surprise, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday signed the biggest transportation bill in 37 years when he endorsed a measure that…

Lawmakers will debate whether to endorse Edwards' bridge spending plans.

Regular backups on the Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge are a major factor in the area's traffic problems, especially during morning and evening commutes.

Some residents have made job choices to avoid having to rely on the bridge daily.

+2 First look at possible crossings for new Mississippi River bridge nearly two years away The public will get its first look at 15 possible crossings for a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge in the spring of 2022…

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The bridge, formally known as the Horace Wilkinson Bridge, is more than half a century old but is referred to in Baton Rouge as the "new" bridge to distinguish it from its U. S. 190 counterpart a short distance north.

A panel called the Capital Area Road and Bridge District has been meeting for months to discuss plans for a new bridge, including possible crossing points.

However, the effort has been shadowed by the lack of a funding source for the structure, and repeated efforts to boost Louisiana's long-stagnant gasoline tax have gone nowhere.

Edwards comments are set to take place the day before Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne outlines the administration's spending plans for the financial year that begins July 1 for the Joint Committee on the Budget at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Legislature is holding a special session Feb. 1-19 solely to draw new boundaries for Louisiana's congressional delegation, the Legislature, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Public Service Commission.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.