A month ago, U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise was asked whether he had been vaccinated against COVID, amidst numerous reports that Republicans are less likely to seek the protection.
“Not yet,” he replied. “I will be doing that at some point. I wanted to make sure that the vaccinations were widely available, and we’re finally starting to see that, which is encouraging.”
Scalise, who is the No. 2 Republican and represents suburban New Orleans parishes, went on to say that some people “might be under the false impression” that the testing of the vaccines was rushed.
“I’ve pushed back in committee settings as well as individually with people because there was no rushing or cutting corners,” he said. “We probably tested this vaccine, multiple vaccines, on more people than we’ve seen before. Tens of thousands of Americans signed up to be tested just for the vaccine. So it’s very safe and effective.”
On Friday, Scalise said he hadn’t yet been vaccinated.
“I just have to find a time that works,” he said. “I could get it at the Capitol. But I would rather do it here (in Louisiana) as a formal event.”