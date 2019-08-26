WASHINGTON — Two top aides to U.S. House GOP Whip Steve Scalise will appear on the ballot this fall as they attempt to go from behind-the-scenes players to holding public office themselves.
Charles Henry, Scalise's chief of staff, is running for the state House seat his brother, Cameron, currently holds. Matt Jewell, Scalise's district director, is running for St. Charles Parish president.
Both credited Scalise, currently the longest-serving member of the Louisiana delegation, with inspiring them to join the latest conservative wave of candidates in the state.
“Honestly, I feel obligated to run after I’ve learned so much from Steve and my brother over the years,” Henry, 43, said. “I’m in a good spot where I have the opportunity to do this.”
Henry faces one Democrat, Trey Mustian, in the race for the conservative Jefferson-Orleans district that his brother has represented for more than a decade and that Scalise held before that.
Jewell faces Democratic incumbent Parish President Larry Cochran and Reanda Fields-Pierre, no party, on the Oct. 12 ballot.
If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote in either race, a runoff will take place Nov. 16.
“I’m pretty sure anyone who works for a member of Congress has envisioned themselves maybe running,” Jewell said. “I have a call to serve, and I want to serve my home parish.”
Scalise was in the Legislature from 1996 to 2008 before winning election to Congress. A close ally of President Donald Trump, he narrowly survived a mass shooting during a Republican baseball practice in 2017.
He has spent the August recess traveling the country to raise money for Republican congressional candidates.
Henry said that he and Scalise are "in line on everything."
“It’s such a unique opportunity that I’ve been given," he said. “In the end, I’m ready to be out there on my own and accomplish things.”
Jewell said he will take a leave of absence from Scalise's office in the coming weeks so that he can campaign. Henry said he will focus his campaign efforts when he's not on the job, following a similar protocol as when working on Scalise's campaigns.
“I’ve been balancing that for a decade," he said.