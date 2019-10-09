Louisiana ranks No. 2 for infrastructure investment that supports economic growth, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday, citing Site Selection magazine for the ranking.
States are ranked for investment in corporate facilities as well as roads, bridges, airports and railroads.
In a statement, Edwards noted that groundbreaking ceremonies are set this week on a $125.6 million project on Loyola Avenue to improve access to the new, $1 billion terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.
Earlier this year the governor and others broke ground on a $71.8 million plan make it easier to enter Barksdale Air Force Base from Interstate 20 and I-220 in the Shreveport area.
Both projects are being financed with federal bonds.
In August Edwards pledged $85 million in state capital outlay dollars to help finance a new, I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles.
"Fiscal certainty and budget stability are allowing our state to make key investments in infrastructure designed to move our economy forward," Edwards said.
"I am proud to see that our efforts are being recognized on national and international stages, and I'm proud that this administration is supporting infrastructure solutions for industries, small businesses and citizens across all regions of our state."
Texas finished No. 1 in the magazine's review.
Edwards, a Democrat, faces Republican Congressman Ralph Abraham, of Alto, and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Risponse and others in the primary race for governor on Saturday.