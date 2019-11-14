BR.capitol.adv HS 001.JPG
Today in The Rundown: It's Trump rally night in Bossier City — just a day ahead of Election Day in Louisiana; Gov. John Bel Edwards and his Republican challenger Eddie Rispone have just hours left to campaign in the runoff and all signs point to a race that's coming down-to-the-wire; the latest I-10 widening plans; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

The Countdown…

Days until runoff: 1

Days until inauguration: 74 

Days until Louisiana Democrats vote in the 2020 primary: 142

Days until the 2020 regular session begins: 146

Days until the regular session must end: 205

The News

LSU: Gov. John Bel Edwards, a.k.a. “John B. from Amite,” snuck in a call on LSU coach Ed Orgeron's weekly radio show Wednesday night. http://bit.ly/2pl6ArG

LAGov: Attorneys, dark money groups and oil and gas interests continue to funnel millions into the Louisiana governor’s race, fueling a bitter war on TV and social media in the election’s final days. http://bit.ly/32EzWyQ

Runoff: Can Eddie Rispone win over Ralph Abraham supporters? http://bit.ly/2Qfl7A3

Transportation: State officials plan to hold two public hearings next week on a $380 million plan to widen Interstate 10 between the "new" Mississippi River bridge and the I-10/12 split. http://bit.ly/34Xt80L

GOTV: Driven by data, churches and progressive advocacy groups are trying to increase voter turnout among under-represented populations, including black voters and poor voters. http://bit.ly/2O0gabP

POTUS: A look at the Trump-Louisiana relationship that has him coming back to the state again today. http://bit.ly/2Kan78V

ICYMI: How the term “trial lawyer” became a pejorative in Louisiana politics: http://bit.ly/34TM2Wk

AG: Trump campaign has named AG Jeff Landry co-chair of its “Veterans for Trump” coalition. http://bit.ly/34Z7tFp

Coastal restoration: Louisiana's pitch for more offshore energy revenue received a mixed reaction in a recent U.S. Senate hearing. http://bit.ly/34JCQnj

Mental health: A lawsuit alleges mentally ill children in Louisiana do not receive adequate services through Medicaid. http://bit.ly/33MfMUW

LALege: State Rep. Reid Falconer, a Republican who is running for the State Senate, is suing to find out who posted a false claim about him on the TigerDroppings message board. http://bit.ly/2XmOQJb

Coming up...

At the Capitol

  • Louisiana Commission on Justice System Funding meets today at 11 a.m. in Room 6.
  • Louisiana Commission on Civic Education meets Friday at 2 p.m. in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.

Elsewhere

  • Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers meets today at 11 a.m. at the LaSalle Building.

Tweet beat

