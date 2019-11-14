Today in The Rundown: It's Trump rally night in Bossier City — just a day ahead of Election Day in Louisiana; Gov. John Bel Edwards and his Republican challenger Eddie Rispone have just hours left to campaign in the runoff and all signs point to a race that's coming down-to-the-wire; the latest I-10 widening plans; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until runoff: 1
Days until inauguration: 74
Days until Louisiana Democrats vote in the 2020 primary: 142
Days until the 2020 regular session begins: 146
Days until the regular session must end: 205
The News
LSU: Gov. John Bel Edwards, a.k.a. “John B. from Amite,” snuck in a call on LSU coach Ed Orgeron's weekly radio show Wednesday night. http://bit.ly/2pl6ArG
LAGov: Attorneys, dark money groups and oil and gas interests continue to funnel millions into the Louisiana governor’s race, fueling a bitter war on TV and social media in the election’s final days. http://bit.ly/32EzWyQ
Runoff: Can Eddie Rispone win over Ralph Abraham supporters? http://bit.ly/2Qfl7A3
Transportation: State officials plan to hold two public hearings next week on a $380 million plan to widen Interstate 10 between the "new" Mississippi River bridge and the I-10/12 split. http://bit.ly/34Xt80L
GOTV: Driven by data, churches and progressive advocacy groups are trying to increase voter turnout among under-represented populations, including black voters and poor voters. http://bit.ly/2O0gabP
POTUS: A look at the Trump-Louisiana relationship that has him coming back to the state again today. http://bit.ly/2Kan78V
ICYMI: How the term “trial lawyer” became a pejorative in Louisiana politics: http://bit.ly/34TM2Wk
AG: Trump campaign has named AG Jeff Landry co-chair of its “Veterans for Trump” coalition. http://bit.ly/34Z7tFp
Coastal restoration: Louisiana's pitch for more offshore energy revenue received a mixed reaction in a recent U.S. Senate hearing. http://bit.ly/34JCQnj
Mental health: A lawsuit alleges mentally ill children in Louisiana do not receive adequate services through Medicaid. http://bit.ly/33MfMUW
LALege: State Rep. Reid Falconer, a Republican who is running for the State Senate, is suing to find out who posted a false claim about him on the TigerDroppings message board. http://bit.ly/2XmOQJb
Coming up...
At the Capitol
- Louisiana Commission on Justice System Funding meets today at 11 a.m. in Room 6.
- Louisiana Commission on Civic Education meets Friday at 2 p.m. in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
Elsewhere
- Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers meets today at 11 a.m. at the LaSalle Building.
Tweet beat
On Ed Orgeron's LSU call-in show, a "John B from Amite" was introduced ... it was Governor John Bel Edwards. Said he wanted to relay "how proud I am" of LSU. "I appreciate the fact that you talked about how it was a great win for the state of Louisiana. And certainly it was."— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 14, 2019
#louisnana #BatonRouge #Neworeleans #coacho #lalege #lagov @LSUfootball @LSUsports pic.twitter.com/rIYmpJ4sWB— Walt Handelsman (@Walt_Handelsman) November 12, 2019
Some very wholesome additions to this interactive art piece at @2cent_bmike’s Studio Be gallery in New Orleans where @JohnBelforLA stopped by earlier today #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/d3NBHtvNW8— Kaylee Poche (@kaylee_poche) November 14, 2019
@RepMcFarland has chartered a bus to take 20-25 lawmakers and spouses to @realDonaldTrump rally in Bossier City Thursday. They'll have a social at @BeauxJaxCajun in the afternoon before heading to CenturyLink Center #lagov #lalege https://t.co/aRkgyvQvIi via @shreveporttimes— Greg Hilburn (@GregHilburn1) November 13, 2019
. @GregHilburn1 says @DocAbraham's son-in-law is now an Edwards campaign contributor... Abraham has endorsed @EddieRispone, but apparently there's still some irritation in the family about those attack ads. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/7b0dJ26Y6Y— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) November 13, 2019
.@RepMikeJohnson said he called Shreveport Mayor Perkins (who he went to same high school as and calls a friend) this a.m. about the controversy over use of city resources for Thursday's Trump rally. Background: https://t.co/Lziit9lhZo #lagov #lalege— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) November 13, 2019
PSA: they moved the New Orleans airportDon’t follow highway signs, don’t use Google maps and definitely don’t use your memory of being here 9 days ago or a guard at the old doors will say “baby they moved the airport last Tuesday” And then put you on a shuttle w the other fools pic.twitter.com/Cp3OyHETvy— Larrison Campbell (@thisislarrison) November 13, 2019
On day of @realDonaldTrump's rally in Shreveport-Bossier tomorrow, JBE supporter @PutLouisiana1st is taking out a full page ad in the Shreveport newspaper, featuring a photo of Lipsey with @DonaldJTrumpJr. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/FoKp9CKU7l— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) November 13, 2019
Great to see my friends @GeraldLong31 and @BethMizell who were both honored by the Louisiana Baptist Convention today in Alexandria. @LaBaptists @lafamilyforum @marypatriciala @RobManess #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/yvUjN47ZO7— Ed Tarpley (@EdTarpley) November 13, 2019
.@BillyNungesser is out of the country through Sunday on @nlga trip to Germany to promote international tourism to Louisiana & other states and eco devo opportunities. Nungesser, who just won reelection to 2nd term (to the best job in politics), is NLGA chair. #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) November 12, 2019
.@VP Pence praises @LouisianaDCFS for achieving three consecutive years of growth in placing foster children in permanent homes. #NAM2019More info - https://t.co/kN5uMzVsqE pic.twitter.com/cru9A9lpnQ— Louisiana DCFS (@LouisianaDCFS) November 12, 2019
