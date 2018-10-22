U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins sailed into Congress on an anti-establishment wave in 2016, but the bombastic viral video star has maintained a relatively low profile as he seeks a second term to represent Louisiana's 3rd Congressional District.

Early voting for the Nov. 6 election is underway this week and runs through Oct. 30, excluding Oct. 28.

If no candidate secures more than 50 percent of the votes in the 3rd District, the top two vote-getters will go head-to-head in a Dec. 8 runoff.

Higgins faces six challengers, including Republican Josh Guillory and Democrat Mimi Methvin, who have each raised more than $200,000 toward their campaigns. Others in the race are Democrats Rob Anderson, Larry Rader and Verone Thomas; and Libertarian Aaron Andrus.

Candidates have spent recent weeks debating issues like coastal restoration and taxes at forums and courting would-be supporters at festivals and other events in the district.

"There seems to be a tremendous amount of energy across the district. People are paying attention and are very motivated to vote," Methvin said.

Higgins' campaign manager Chris Comeaux said that the incumbent has been aggressively hitting the festival circuit, walking parades and appearing at other events in the district as he seeks another two-year term in Washington.

"You can feel the excitement on the sides of the roads," Comeaux said of a recent parade Higgins joined.

Higgins' first campaign ad hit the television airwaves on Oct. 15.

A former St. Landry Parish sheriff's deputy who had cultivated a following as a viral video star from Crime Stoppers ads posted to YouTube, Higgins campaigned for office as an outsider candidate eager to "drain the swamp" of career politicians in Washington.

Higgins was heavily outspent in his first run but eventually received more than 56 percent of the votes in the 2016 runoff.

+7 A day with one-of-a-kind U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins: 'Dog the Bounty Hunter,' motorcycles, tattoos, more SCOTT — On a recent Saturday, hundreds of motorcycles rolled through Acadiana — with a curious figure at the head of the pack on his own 2016 …

Both Methvin and Guillory have taken aim at Higgins' voting record and questioned his effectiveness at representing the district.

Higgins has backed the GOP majority's position in more than 97 percent of the votes he's taken in Congress.

"It's not just what you say but it's what you do," said Guillory, an attorney and military veteran, who has run on a message of cutting federal spending and improving infrastructure.

President Donald Trump, who easily won the 3rd District vote in the presidential election, endorsed Higgins' bid for re-election.

Trump tweeted in June that Higgins "has been a great help to me on Cutting Taxes, creating great new healthcare programs at low cost, fighting for Border Security, our Military and are Vets."

"He is tough on Crime and has my full Endorsement," Trump wrote. "The Great State of Louisiana, we want Clay!"

Guillory has also taken aim at Higgins' residency outside of the 3rd District. Members of Congress are not required to live in the districts that they represent. Higgins' Port Barre home is in the 4th District.

"Just because you can doesn't mean you should," Guillory said. "You know what's going on with your neighbors when you live here."

In the two years since he was elected, Higgins has drawn some headlines by pushing an effort to make members of Congress subject to random drug tests once every term and a resolution reaffirming support for Immigration & Customs Enforcement.

Perhaps the most attention generated around him came when Higgins drew backlash for posting a video that he made inside a former concentration camp at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum.

But word from Team Higgins is that he's confident in his re-election effort.

"Our internal polling is great," Comeaux said, adding that Higgins' level of support has remained steady over the past year.

Methvin, an attorney and former judge who has been running ads on television to woo potential voters, said she believes that her campaign is gaining momentum heading into the final stretch. Methvin is a supporter of progressive priorities, like university health care and some restrictions on assault weapons, that have propelled Democratic candidates' campaigns in other states.

"There's a lot of passion," she said. "A lot of supporters have been working around the clock."