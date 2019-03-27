Voters throughout East Baton Rouge Parish, not just those in St. George, would decide whether St. George would become a city under a bill filed by a Baton Rouge Democrat.

The measure is sponsored by state Sen. Yvonne Colomb.

It would change current rules that say only voters in the unincorporated part of southeast Baton Rouge would decide the question.

The issue is set to go on the ballot this year after a petition drive by backers of the breakaway.

Supporters contend the change is needed for a wide range of issues, including better public schools.

Opponents argue that if St. George leaves the parish it would be hurt economically.

No election date has been set for the issue.

Dorsey's bill will be considered during the 2019 regular legislative session, which convenes on April 8.

It is Senate Bill 63.

It has been assigned to the Senate Local and Municipal Affairs Committee, which Colomb chairs.

Colomb could not be reached for immediate comment.

Backers of creating a new city -- it would be the fifth in the parish -- submitted 17,102 signatures in October.

A total of 14,585 were accepted and certified by the East Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters.

The push needed 12,951 valid signatures.

