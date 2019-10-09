WASHINGTON — Both of Louisiana's U.S. Senators have come out in support of the nation's Kurdish allies in Syria this week, without directly addressing President Donald Trump's removal of U.S. forces that preceded Turkey's attack on northern Syria on Wednesday.

"The Middle East is a hot mess," U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, said Wednesday. "But one thing I do know is we cannot let Turkey massacre our allies, the Kurds."

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, told a Politico reporter a day earlier "I do not think we should abandon the Kurds."

Both senators' offices confirmed their statements but declined to elaborate on their positions.

Republicans in the Louisiana congressional delegation, often in lock-step with the Trump administration on issues, have been mostly quiet following Trump's surprise announcement Sunday night he planned to pull U.S. military from parts of northern Syria, where Kurdish forces have helped fight Islamic State terrorists, commonly called ISIS. The move would set the stage for Turkey to attack the Kurdish forces it views as terrorists, and it came after Trump spoke directly to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Days later, Turkey launched its offensive.

Trump, who will be in Louisiana on Friday for a rally alongside Republicans on the eve of statewide and legislative elections, sought to clarify his position in a statement the White House released to reporters shortly thereafter.

"The United States does not endorse this attack and has made it clear to Turkey that this operation is a bad idea," he said. "From the first day I entered the political arena, I made it clear that I did not want to fight these endless, senseless wars—especially those that don’t benefit the United States. Turkey has committed to protecting civilians, protecting religious minorities, including Christians, and ensuring no humanitarian crisis takes place—and we will hold them to this commitment."

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, called Turkey a "rogue actor."

"Their military assault on the Kurds, bombing civilian zones, is an affront to NATO standards and other democratic nations," he said. "Turkey’s actions only empower ISIS, further destabilizing the Middle East and threatening American allies in the region. The Kurds have fought valiantly alongside U.S. forces for decades, and the Turkish military offensive should be condemned.

Other members of the delegation haven't commented publicly or answered this newspaper's request for comment.

Higgins said Turkey should face sanctions over the move.

"I understand President Trump’s desire to bring American troops home, however, all options must remain on the table, including full NATO condemnation, potential military prerogative and economic sanctions against Turkey," he said.