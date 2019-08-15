Kansas City Southern railroad is asking for at least $5 million to resolve the latest delay for construction for the Comite River Diversion Canal, state and federal officials said Thursday morning.

Rep. Valerie Hodges, R-Denham Springs and chairwoman of a task force studying the issue, said the figure was used in a letter from KCS officials dated Aug. 2.

Hodges, other state lawmakers and leaders of the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers repeatedly expressed frustration over the latest holdup.

"I think it is unreasonable to stop a project like this that is affecting hundreds of thousands of people," said Sen. Bodi White, R-Central and vice chairman of the Comite River Diversion Canal Task Force.

While the impasse has gone on for weeks, the meeting marked the first time that a cost estimate was put on resolving the issue.

The dispute is over how much the corps will pay the railroad to maintain a new bridge carrying railroad tracks that will extend over the canal.

Corps officials said they are awaiting updated cost estimates from KCS leaders, possibly by the end of next week.

In the meantime, they said, the dispute is blocking construction of the $343 million project, which will extend 12 miles.

The Corps has offered to maintain and repair the new bridge for 50 years, the longest period allowed by law.

The disagreement is how much money from the federal government -- presumably a onetime payment to the railroad -- should accompany that pledge.

Bobby Duplantier, the Corps' senior manager on the project, said the nearly $5 million would only cover costs to maintain parts of the bridge, not the entire structure.

"We are still looking at the numbers," Duplantier told the task force.

Aside from the railroad dispute, he said, major progress is being made on utility relocation and other work connected with the canal.

KCS would also continue operations while the bridge is being constructed.

"We have taken a lot of steps to make sure we don't interfere with commerce," Duplantier said.

KCS officials were invited to the meeting but did not send a representative, which also irritated task force members.

White noted that the railroad has had lobbyists in the hallways of the State Capitol for years.

The letter is signed by Warren K. Erdman, executive vice president for administration and corporate affairs at KCS.

The canal would siphon water from the Comite River, sending it to the Mississippi River.

The Comite is a tributary of the Amite River.

Experts have said that, if the canal had been in place, damage during the 2016 flood would have been less extensive.

Hodges, who suffered heavy flood damage three years ago, said forecasts of heavy storms that accompanied Hurricane Barry in July point up the need for fast action on the canal.

"People were hysterical," Hodges said of the weather turbulence last month. "We were told it was going to be worse than the 2016 flood."

"We cannot afford to waste any more time with bureaucracy," she added.

"Really, lives are at stake," Hodges said. "That flood in 2016 was as close to hell as I hope I ever get."

