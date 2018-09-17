In a cycle of budget crises, Louisiana leaders said two years ago that the state should reduce the number of outside contracts the state has to cut back costs.

Two years later, the contract debate has grown quiet but Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration says that they have curtailed the number of outside consultants, as critics requested, and they continue to try to address the issue.

The state contracts with thousands of companies and individuals for various state services. Contractors provide consulting on legal and land issues, review insurance disputes and help address the state's opioid crisis, among other functions – often for tens of thousands of dollars.

"This was one of the areas we've focused on," Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said. "We've had a lot of oversight and scrutiny on what we are doing and the result has been a reduction in contracts. I think you're going to continue to see this."

Edwards, by executive order shortly after taking office, instructed all agencies, boards commissions and other budget units of the executive branch to review all professional, personal and consulting contracts to look for ones that can be eliminated or reduced. The Legislature also instructed agencies to cut back on outside contracting.

In the years since, the number of state contracts reported has officially gone from 14,125 in July 2016 to 10,551 this July. Many are deemed "non-discretionary," which means they are viewed as essential government functions, though it's not clearly defined what that is or why an agency may give the distinction.

But despite the official drop, some skeptics remain, even if they are less vocal on the issue than the furor that was brought two years ago.

"It's still a problem," said Sen. John Kennedy, a Madisonville Republican who was state treasurer for nearly two decades and one of the most vocal critics of spending on contracts before he moved to the U.S. Senate. Kennedy is also a frequent critic of the Edwards administration and is mulling a run for governor next year against Edwards.

As state Treasurer John Kennedy questions contracts, state has repeatedly questioned one of his own State Treasurer John Kennedy’s complaints about contracts prompted the House to push through legislation that would require a thorough review …

He disputes the numbers provided by the administration that show a drop.

"These numbers are nonsense. We've got a lot more contracts," Kennedy said, without giving an exact estimation of the real figure. "They can't count," he said of budget leaders in the Edwards administration.

Randy Davis, assistant commissioner of the Division of Administration, said that through technology upgrades the state has a better handle of what contracts exist and are active. When the state shifted systems, it found some contracts were even not in use, even though they were on the books. That partially led to the steep decline.

"We cleaned that up," he said.

Davis said another part of the cutback was through the natural attrition that came with budget uncertainty. State agencies, which ultimately determine which contracts are needed, deemed some less necessary, he said.

"They had to make decisions about where those cuts would happen," Davis said.

One way to help close Louisiana budget gap: Lawmakers eye contracts for savings Louisiana legislators, desperate to find ways to cut the budget before looking to new revenue sources, are pushing for the state’s contracts t…

Edwards' predecessor, Bobby Jindal, had made a priority to privatize some areas of state government that led to a reduction in the state workforce and contracting the state safety-net hospital system.

"There was a significant amount of privatization going on in the previous administration that resulted in many more contracts," said Commissioner Dardenne, the chief budget architect for the Edwards administration.

Dardenne said that one of the first tasks of the Edwards administration was to take a broader inventory of what contracts existed.

"Nobody knew," he said. "We know now and we're keeping a much closer tab on what we are doing."

It also appears from the data that the state has begun more inter-contracting – going to state agencies for expertise rather than outside firms. That effort was one that Kennedy and other had pushed over the years. That figure has gone from 3,010 in July 2016 to 3,622 this July.

"We've got a knowledge base on our college campuses that is very capable," Dardenne said.

He said his division has worked with them to make their expertise known to appropriate agencies.

Most state lawmakers, plagued by special sessions to address the state's perpetual budget instability, have given up on the issue of state contracts that had become a torch for then-treasurer Kennedy, who went on to win a race for the Senate months after Edwards was elected.

"It concerns me but it doesn't surprise me," Kennedy said of less emphasis on the issue. "Except for a few of the fiscal hawks, most of the people in the Capitol want the people of Louisiana to think we are dead broke."

Kennedy said that news last week that the state may have a $300 million surplus at the end of the last fiscal year, as State Treasurer John Schroder has said, proves that officials fudge numbers. The state Legislature approved extending a portion of a 2016 sales tax hike to shore up the state budget. The official surplus hasn't been calculated or recognized beyond Schroder's comments.

Kennedy thinks there should be more accountability over the actual number of state contracts, an issue the state auditor has previously raised.

"This is a drop in the bucket, and that's what the Division has always done," Kennedy said.

The state auditor in 2015, before Edwards took office, released a report on the number of reported contracts, 14,693 at the time, that noted that because of state law, there is no way to know exactly how many contracts the state has, as agencies aren't required to report everything.

"That's always the been the problem," Kennedy said. "The Division puts out sanitized numbers."

Kennedy believes the real number is somewhere in the "tens and tens of thousands" range. The auditor's report estimated that there may be nearly 5,000 contracts in 2015 that were not tracked by the Jindal administration.