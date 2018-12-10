More than $43 million in budget priorities -- mostly law enforcement expenditures -- has been delayed again, after state House leadership again objected to an attempt at upgrading the state's economic forecast on Monday.

House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, was the only member of the Revenue Estimating Conference to reject the advice of state economists about improved projections that would free up money to fund pay raises for corrections officers and cover costs of local sheriffs who house state inmates, among other priorities lawmakers identified in the state budget that began July 1.

"There just seems a number of concerns and we would seem to be taking a big leap of faith," said Barras, R-New Iberia. "I have to put our taxpayers first."

All other members of the revenue panel, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, LSU economist Jim Richardson and Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, voted in favor of the latest projections, but REC votes must be unanimous so Barras' vote against blocked the maneuver.

It was the second time in as many weeks that state House Republican leaders have blocked the funding boost. Two weeks ago, House Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry, a Metarie Republican who took part in the meeting in Barras' absence, was the lone vote against.

"The more information we have, the more accurate we are with the forecast," Barras said. "If we wait later in the fiscal year to make this adoption, not much gets affected."

The Legislature, in approving a budget plan for the fiscal year that started July 1, left about $43 million in items to be funded if the state forecast was upgraded.

"It seems to me that the will of the Legislature was made clear," said Dardenne, who serves on the panel at Edwards' direction. "I think it's unfortunate that we've injected a funding discussion into the process."

Barras also blocked an attempt to boost the projection for the next budget cycle.

The move could complicate the drafting of Gov. John Bel Edwards' executive budget proposal that will be released next month.

Edwards, a Democrat who is seeking re-election next year, has been an outspoken proponent for pay raises for K-12 teachers in the coming year. Without the additional revenue recognized, that proposal may not make it into his executive document that kick-starts the budgeting process.

"In all fairness to our teachers, we need to make sure that funding is there and is reliable," Barras said.

Also in limbo is $10 million to open a new youth offender facility in Bunkie that has been repeatedly delayed because of funding concerns.

Dardenne argued that an update this month would be more accurate than the current projection, which was adopted in June.

"It's obviously not early in the process," he said. "We have always taken action at this point in time."

The economists on Monday had recommended adjusting the budget outlook to reflect about $130 million more in revenue the state is on track to collect before the budget ends June 30.

The Joint Legislative Budget Committee, which includes senators and House members from the chambers' spending panels, would ultimately get to say which items on the contingency budget would be funded if more revenue is recognized.

"Our job is to estimate revenue," Dardene said. "It's up to the Legislature to determine how it's spent."

Alario said he respects Barras' position but he voted in favor of the updated figures.

"I know how dedicated he is to this state and trying to make the right decisions," he said. "(But) by us denying the actual facts of an increase, we prohibit the budget committee from having an opportunity to vote on those things."

"This is a refreshing time for us and a sign the economy is heading in the right direction," Alario added.