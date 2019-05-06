President Donald Trump is traveling to Louisiana later this month to highlight domestic job creation and energy infrastructure.

The White House confirmed to The Advocate on Monday that Trump will tour Sempra’s Cameron LNG Export Facility in Cameron Parish to talk about liquefied natural gas and jobs when he visits May 14. It will be Trump's third trip to Louisiana since his 2017 inauguration.

The visit follows Trump’s April executive orders on energy infrastructure. Sempra CEO Jeff Martin also has attributed the Cameron Parish project to benefits under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, chairman of the Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy, said the trip is a sign of Trump's support for Louisiana's critical energy industry.

“Under Republicans’ watch, we’ve seen new investment in projects from the well head to the export facility—bringing billions to our state and creating good-paying jobs for Louisiana workers," said Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge.

The trip coincides with a high-dollar fundraiser that Trump will attend in New Orleans that evening.

