Investor-owned utilities like Entergy may soon be able to compete for a pot of federal money aimed at helping areas recover from disasters like Hurricane Ida, after language was added to a stopgap budget bill in Congress.
The move could help offset the huge costs incurred by ratepayers to rebuild the electric grid largely owned by Entergy and Cleco in Louisiana after it was ripped apart by Ida last year. But the appropriation is relatively small, at least in utility terms, at $600 million, and Louisiana’s utilities will have to compete with other states hit by disasters in 2021.
The money is a portion of $2 billion that was included in the stopgap budget bill passed by the U.S. Senate this week to stave off a government shutdown. Separately, Louisiana is expected to get north of $841 million of that for Ida relief, according to U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, who helped secure the language in the budget bill, called a continuing resolution, to get money for utilities.
Cassidy in a statement called the funding in the continuing resolution “welcome” for storm-battered south Louisiana.
Entergy, which posted a $1.1 billion profit last year, passes storm recovery costs on to ratepayers. It borrowed billions of dollars ahead of schedule to pay for the more than $4 billion in costs related to Ida and 2020 hurricanes.
Historically, the federal government doesn’t reimburse for-profit companies like Entergy after disasters, like it does with co-ops and government agencies. There are exceptions, such as after Hurricane Katrina.
The collapse of transmission lines and power outages caused by Ida prompted regulators at the Louisiana Public Service Commission and New Orleans City Council to launch probes into whether Entergy and other investor-owned utilities are doing enough to prepare for climate change, which is bringing increasingly powerful hurricanes into the Gulf.
At the PSC, which regulates Entergy Louisiana, regulators are looking into the reliability of distribution poles, which carry low voltages to homes and businesses, as well as hardening the grid for future storms. There is broad agreement that the grid needs to be bolstered, but not how fast the work should be done or where the money should come from.
The $1 trillion federal bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year included $27 billion in earmarks for new transmission structures, smart grid technology and storm hardening.
Still, experts say the chunk Louisiana will get won’t come close to building the kind of grid needed to stand up to increasingly severe weather. Such an effort would include hardening above-ground lines, burying lines where possible and elevating substations so they don’t flood.