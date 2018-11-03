WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and Democratic U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond have joined a bipartisan chorus of high-profile Louisiana politicians backing Amendment 2, a ballot proposition that would require unanimous jury verdicts in state criminal cases.

Both Cassidy and Richmond characterized Louisiana’s current law — which allows a jury to convict or acquit defendants even if two jurors dissent — as an injustice against basic American values.

The 120-year-old practice is marred by explicitly racist origins and also extremely unusual in the United States. Every other state but Oregon requires unanimous verdicts; Louisiana and Oregon require only 10 of 12 jurors to agree.

Richmond and Cassidy are the only members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation to take a stand on Amendment 2, with other Louisiana politicians in Washington either declining to comment on their position or not responding to inquiries from The Advocate.

The proposed change has seen little public opposition among elected officials. The vast majority of Louisiana politicians have either endorsed Amendment 2 or remained silent on the issue.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican and outspoken hard-liner on many criminal justice issues, is the only high-profile figure in the state to come out against making jury verdicts unanimous. Landry, however, has apparently backed off his public opposition in recent days and is now declining to comment on the issue.

Richmond, the state’s lone Democrat in Congress and the chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, has long championed the change to the state’s constitution. His re-election committee put nearly $50,000 into ads featuring the congressman urging voters to back the amendment.

“Amendment 2 is a common-sense, bipartisan reform that will improve our justice system and safeguard innocent people’s freedom,” Richmond said Thursday in a statement. “Everyone should be for that. The issue is so important I knew I couldn’t sit on the sidelines, so I have been working to help inform voters of what the amendment is and what it would mean.”

Cassidy announced his own unequivocal support for requiring unanimous juries on Wednesday. The senator previously told The Advocate he was strongly leaning toward voting in favor of Amendment 2 but wanted to do additional research before making a final decision.

“Innocent until proven guilty is a fundamental principle of our society, and a split-jury law undermines that principle,” said Cassidy, the state's senior senator, in a statement. “Louisiana should join Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi and every other state but one in requiring unanimous jury decisions in all non-capital felony cases.”

Louisiana already requires unanimity in capital cases, as well as lesser felony cases that can be heard by six-member juries.

Cassidy's announcement noted the wide range of groups from across the ideological spectrum currently backing the change, including the Catholic Church, the conservative Louisiana Family Forum and the liberal ACLU of Louisiana. The state’s Republican and Democratic parties have both endorsed the ballot measure.

A “yes” vote on Amendment 2 would require a unanimous jury verdict in all felony cases for crimes committed on or after Jan. 1, 2019.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, a vociferous critic of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ criminal justice reforms and a potential Edwards challenger in 2019, declined through a spokesperson to take a position on the change.

So too did U.S. Reps. Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, another potential GOP candidate for governor, and Mike Johnson, R-Bossier.

Reps. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge; Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre; and Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson; haven’t publicly taken a position on the change and didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.

