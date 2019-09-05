BR.flags815.052718
Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program member Aaron Edwards, 17, places some of he last flags Saturday, May 26, 2018, at the Memorial Day Garden of Flags on the grounds of the State Capitol, where Blue Star Mothers and volunteers planted 11,000 American flags honoring heroes from Revolutionary War to present day, after a ceremony during which the names of the fallen from 9/11 to present were read aloud. Flags for the event were carried in from LSU to to the USS KIDD and then on to the Capitol by members of For Our Fallen, which consists of active and former military members.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Students and parents who want to learn more about the U.S. Service Academies will have a chance to get input from the Louisiana Congressional delegation and the schools during three events across the state this month.

Admission to the elite military academies is ultra-competitive. Members of Congress nominate students from their districts to West Point, the Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy. The Coast Guard Academy doesn’t require such a nomination but will also be represented during the events.

Details about upcoming Service Academy Days:

  • 9 a.m. to noon Friday in the Cypress Room of the Bayou Pointe Event Center at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Staff for U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and U.S. Reps. Ralph Abraham and Mike Johnson are scheduled to attend.
  • 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 21 in the LITE Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Staff for Cassidy, Abraham, Johnson and Reps. Garret Graves and Clay Higgins are scheduled to attend.
  • 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 28 in the Mary and William McCaffery Ballroom of the University Center at Xavier University in New Orleans. Staff for Cassidy and Graves and Reps. Steve Scalise and Cedric Richmond are scheduled to attend.

Email Elizabeth Crisp at ecrisp@theadvocate.com and follow on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

