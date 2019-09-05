Students and parents who want to learn more about the U.S. Service Academies will have a chance to get input from the Louisiana Congressional delegation and the schools during three events across the state this month.
Admission to the elite military academies is ultra-competitive. Members of Congress nominate students from their districts to West Point, the Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy. The Coast Guard Academy doesn’t require such a nomination but will also be represented during the events.
Details about upcoming Service Academy Days:
- 9 a.m. to noon Friday in the Cypress Room of the Bayou Pointe Event Center at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Staff for U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and U.S. Reps. Ralph Abraham and Mike Johnson are scheduled to attend.
- 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 21 in the LITE Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Staff for Cassidy, Abraham, Johnson and Reps. Garret Graves and Clay Higgins are scheduled to attend.
- 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 28 in the Mary and William McCaffery Ballroom of the University Center at Xavier University in New Orleans. Staff for Cassidy and Graves and Reps. Steve Scalise and Cedric Richmond are scheduled to attend.