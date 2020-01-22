WASHINGTON — Louisiana Republicans have set out to defend President Donald Trump as his historic impeachment trial gets underway in the U.S. Senate this week.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry joined nearly two dozen other attorneys general to question the impeachment.

After nearly 12 hours in the first day of the trial, both U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, of Baton Rouge, and John Kennedy, of Madisonville, said they were not impressed by the Democrats' case against Trump.

And Republican Congressman Mike Johnson, of Shreveport, started his work on Trump's defense team.

"I could not convict the president in a court of law with what the House has sent over," Landry said of the case against Trump.

“I could not convict the president in a court of law with what the House has sent over," Landry said of the case against Trump.

The president is accused of leveraging crucial military aid to Ukraine to benefit personally in his re-election bid. The House impeachment articles argue he pushed the Eastern European country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is now a Democratic candidate challenging Trump, and his son.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing but the Democrat-controlled House voted in favor of impeachment on abuse of power and obstruction of justice. The GOP-controlled Senate started its trial this week to determine whether Trump should be removed from office. It's seen as unlikely that he will, but Trump has assembled a team of seasoned attorneys who have experience working on high-profile and highly-publicized trails, including Kenneth Starr, the prosecutor behind then-President Bill Clinton's impeachment and former Harvard law attorney Alan Dershowitz.

Johnson, who spent two decades as an attorney specializing in constitutional law, drew attention on the influential Judiciary Committee in the House as impeachment came up and recently traveled with Trump to New Orleans for LSU's appearance in the college football national championship.

"It's about ensuring the American people get the true facts," Johnson said of his goal on the team.

Cassidy and Kennedy both seem unlikely to vote to convict Trump when it comes to an eventual vote.

Cassidy said he's frustrated that the Senate can't work on other priorities while it weighs the impeachment process.

"If you’re spending time doing this, then you’re not working to lower the cost of insulin, as one example. In Louisiana, we would like more effort to be made on National Flood Insurance Program, on coastal restoration," he said. "We lose that opportunity because nothing else happens during this time period. But the House knew that and they still sent the articles over."

Kennedy said he thinks the House impeachment process was "rigged" and the marathon 12-hour opening session of the impeachment trial on Wednesday was a theatrical experience of "stall and re-stall the trial."

Kennedy said he thinks the House impeachment process was "rigged" and the marathon 12-hour opening session of the impeachment trial on Wednesday was a theatrical experience of “stall and re-stall the trial."

Kennedy said regular people are skeptical of the impeachment effort. (Trump) was elected by the American people," Kennedy said. “Large portions of the political establishment in Washington believe that the American people are morons and they can’t pick a president for themselves.”

U.S. House votes to impeach President Donald Trump, see how Louisiana congressmen voted

Red, White and Bayou: Louisiana takes over Washington for Mardi Gras celebration