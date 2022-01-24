Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to come to New Orleans in March to speak at a Republican National Committee event, party leaders said Monday.

“I’m excited about getting him in,” said businessman Joseph Canizaro, a long-time major fundraiser for Trump and other Republicans in Louisiana. “We’ll do well with him.”

Trump will be attending one of the RNC's quarterly “retreats” in New Orleans from March 4-6.

It’s not known yet whether Trump, who lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, will speak to his fans at one of his arena-sized rallies.

Louis Gurvich, the state party chairman, said not all the details have been nailed down, but described the event as “a great way for donors and activists to spend time with the senior leaders of the party.”

Gurvich said he expected some elected officials to attend the event as well. Other "special guests," according to the invitation are: U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, who represents the suburban parishes around New Orleans; U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, who represents northeast Louisiana; and Kellyanne Conway, who served as a senior adviser to Trump.

“Folks want to know more about the plans and timetables of the various Republican events in 2022. It will be a big deal with midterms coming up.”

Why New Orleans?

“People enjoy coming here,” Gurvich said. “It’s a fun town, and it’s a great time of year to come. It’s a lot better than meeting in Buffalo.”

The event is scheduled for the weekend after Fat Tuesday.

Trump last visited New Orleans as president in January 2020 to attend the College Football Championship game at the Superdome won by LSU.

In 2019, he came for a fundraiser at the Old Metairie home of Canizaro.